As you know, if you regularly read my postings, I will never plagiarize, although, from time to time, it is, because I have been asked not to do so, necessary for me to not include the name of the person who has provided me the material, but who has given me permission to share it with you. However, and happily, I can advise you that the piece below was sent to me by one of my correspondents, Bob Cohen, and I am sending it on with his approval. You will note, also, that it appeared nationwide and is from Tribune News Service, and I now ask you to spread the word, far and wide my friends.
Under cover of coronavirus, corruption runs amok in Washington
By ANN MCFEATTERS
Tribune News Service (TNS)
Corruption, pandemic style. Such ugly words. So appropriate. After two Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crashed, killing all on board, the Federal Aviation Administration, overseen by the Department of Transportation, which is headed by Elaine Chao, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a tremendous apologist for Donald Trump, started an investigation.
Although it was clear from whistle-blowers that the FAA at part was at fault for letting Boeing certify its own planes, the FAA, worried about the public’s lack of interest in flying because of the virus, just published a report vindicating itself and letting Boeing continue to certify its planes.
Congress has provided $500 billion in bailouts for big corporations in the wake of the onset of the virus, but the federal government has decided they won’t have to account for how they spend it.
The government also has decided businesses that received loans of $2 million or less don’t have to prove the money was not misused. And Congress decided against banning corporations from getting bailout money unless they promised not to use the money for personal benefits or bonuses.
With the nation’s attention focused intensely on the rampaging pandemic, warning flags about other government missteps are being ignored.
Since the COVID19 pandemic began, Trump ritualistically has fired inspectors general, whose bipartisan offices were set up after Watergate to protect the American people from government corruption. Any IG who investigated anything Trump did not want investigated seemed to be in his cross-hairs. So far, five watchdogs have been fired in the middle of investigations.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo illegally used a State Department employee to run personal errands and sent money to Saudi Arabia to buy arms to fight an unjust war in Yemen, thwarting Congress.
The watchdog investigating both allegations, and other possible malfeasance such as whether Pompeo used department funds for political purposes, was fired by the White House at Pompeo’s request. Pompeo flatly said he didn’t know about the investigation — after he had answered the inspector general’s written questions about it. He continues to refuse to say why he had the inspector general fired.
Now, of course, the world knows that the U.S. secretary of state is a prevaricator. But his boss, Trump, has told 18,000 documented lies since taking office.
When states began opening up after Trump declared governors could decide for themselves what to do about local businesses, some states, such as Georgia, put out misleading graphs that made it appear the virus was not spreading as fast as it was. The graph listed cases in descending order, not by date. Trump said he distrusts scientists’ data because it counts too many deaths.
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who recently stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was given top-secret briefings at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. He then sold from $600,000 to $1.7 million worth of stock in January and February just before the stock market began to plunge. He says he did nothing wrong.
After calling for churches to open on Memorial Day, despite the continuing threat of the coronavirus, Trump left the White House, not for church but to play golf. Since becoming president, he has played golf at least 251 times, at a cost to taxpayers of at least $134 million. Trump had promised that as president he would not have time to play golf.
Most recently, bored by long hours in the White House, Trump has been tweeting storms of bizarre observations. Trump tweeted 109 times on May 10, much of it unfounded attacks on others.
But he went too far. He tweeted out lies about a young staffer who died in 2001 while working for Joe Scarborough, then a Republican congressman and now an MSNBC anchor. Trump, who has an ongoing feud with Scarborough, tweeted out false conspiracy theories about her death by heart attack. The woman’s family is devastated that Trump turned their tragedy into an unfounded political attack on a critic.
He also tweeted falsely that mail-in ballots result in widespread fraud.
Trump retorted that free speech gives him the right to tweet whatever he wants to say, even if it is wrong. For the first time, Twitter said no and pointed out the egregious errors in Trump’s obnoxious ways with words.
Ann McFeatters is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may send her email at amcfeatters@ nationalpress.com.
From H. S. V.:
In light of the news of the horror of the murder in Minneapolis by one who was “sworn to serve and protect” and the vile tweeting by the orange haired orangutan in the White House to the effect that (among other horrifying comments) looters should be shot immediately (I thought we had laws which insist that we not take the law into our own hands or pass judgement on what the punishments for miscreant activities should be; I remember something about the fact that, in a democracy, a person committing a crime must be arrested, arraigned, properly charged, provided with counsel if unable to pay, and brought to trial before a jury of his or her peers) I once again call into question not only the complete inability of he who defiles the oval office each and every time he steps into it, but who truly has no right continuing on in the job which, only because of the electoral college, he undeservedly bumbled into.
Further, and as I have written and said publicly before, who is worse, he or his moron cult member supporters. And now it is time to go further in our adjectival description of he who is the shame of America: in past writings I referred to the humpster, scumster, lumpster, dumpster Trumpster as a pigswinedog and I now must apologize to every porcine creature and every canine who has ever lived. Those animals, like cows, horses and felines are, for the most part, sweet natured and, yes, gentle animals. He is anything and everything but and from this point forward I will refer to him only in and by the only terms which can or should be used for an ethics-less, morals-less, completely devoid of kindness, courtesy or decency horrific excuse for a human being: he is (and likely has been for many years) vermin and lice, nothing better than or more than a rat, a snake or a scorpion, a dangerous bacteria harming and/or poisoning anything and everything that he deems to be an enemy. Like Stalin, he sees enemies under every chair and table and in every building and every city and town in America, where, in reality, there are none except in his demented mind.
As the narcissistic, calumnious, psychopathic, megalomaniacal, sociopathic prevaricator that he is, something must be done and that something is simply to (within the law) vote him out of office in November.
Ladies and gentlemen, if you allow him another term he will destroy what is left of this once-great country. We must not allow that to happen.
Written with sadness.
