By David “The Journeyman” Vaught
Born in Louisville Kentucky on February 24th, 1940, James Albert Ellis, better known as “Jimmy” Ellis, had an unlikely path to become a heavyweight titleholder in 1968, but that’s just what he did. Ellis grew up with Muhammad Ali, known then as Cassius Clay. They trained and sparred with each other, and even fought as amateurs, with Ali winning their first contest and Ellis winning the rematch. They later trained as professionals under Angelo Dundee. When Ali held the heavyweight title, he would often arrange for Ellis to fight on his undercards. Jimmy Ellis turned pro on April 19th, 1961; he won the middleweight contest by TKO.
He had some success as a middleweight, 15-5 with 6 KO’s. His losses were to Henry Hank, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Don Fullmer, George Benton, and Holly Mims. He did avenge his loss to Mims on May 4th, 1962 with a unanimous decision. In 1965 he took a six-month break from boxing and gained around twenty pounds. It was at this time that he was able to convince Dundee to become his manager and he began to train with Ali at the 5th Street Gym in Miami.
Ellis went on a winning streak defeating twelve fighters in a row, including Leotis Martin, Oscar Bonavena, and Jerry Quarry in a tournament to fill the vacant WBA heavyweight title. In preparation for the Quarry fight Jimmy hired his old friend Muhammad Ali for some sparring. Ellis successfully defended his title against Floyd Patterson, before losing it to Joe Frazier, at Madison Square Garden, in 1970. Dundee stopped the fight in the 4th round. Ellis would then face Muhammad Ali in the ring on July 26th, 1971, losing by TKO in the twelfth round.
The losses mounted as he continued his career. Losing to Earnie Shavers, Ron Lyle, Joe Bugner, and Joe Frazier in a second bout. Ellis retired from boxing in 1975, he died in his hometown, Louisville Kentucky, on May 6th, 2014. Jimmy Ellis was an unlikely heavyweight champion, and by all accounts a nice guy.