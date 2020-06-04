Donald Trump Continues to Act Like the Village Idiot – Biting Commentary!
June 4th, 2020 Bad Brad
By Henry S. Villard
Ladies and gentlemen:
As some of you may be aware by now, I receive an inordinately large number of personal emails, the majority of them from people who are beyond dismay and in the throes of absolute horror because of the maniacal machinations of the lunatic fruitcake who demeans and besmirches the White House every time he as much as gets near it. That being said (written) I am sometimes hard pressed to choose which emails to me should be used for the purpose of keeping you enlightened, if not entertained, regarding the antics of the White House’s resident anal orifice, and, by extension, the offspring of his excrement.
Sometimes, as you know, I have permission to use the full name of he or she who has been kind enough to keep me informed and aware, other times, requesting I use the first name or not name him or her at all. My friend, Richard, has asked that only his first name be used, and, of course, we are happy to comply with said request. I hope—as always—that you will read and take seriously Richard’s submission, as he is a good and trusted ally in our (unhappily) apparently unending lout in the White House who demeans the office of President every time he enters the Oval Office.
The following is from my friend, Richard:
The village idiot has gone unhinged. Someone will hopefully take away his stupid pills.
His racist rhetoric has inflamed the issues. He is the problem and chooses to not be the solution.
He has said nothing to heal the country. An absurd and gratuitous and unending display of utter stupidity.
The message to America shoild be confidence and healing to the country. He has absolutely no idea who we the people are. He is further dividing the country. America is not a reality show. He may see it as his reality show, but this is bigger than him and his white nazi party skin heads. This is not ahout optics.
This is about his leadership failure, and as he fails to lead the country becomes further divided. He understands he is failing and has run out of options. Security of DC is under the jurisdiction of the Military District of Washington but they cannot go outside the federal district.
It is laughable that he calls himself the law and order President. Nixon said he was the law and order president. Trump is a race baiter in the mold of Goebbels, Himmler, Goehring and Hitler.
His skin head friends have a race war as their goal. Trump is encouraging them. He has made it clear that he is president only of his supporters and cannot or will not extend a hand to the country. He will not face the fundamental question of race. No one has the answer. But to find the answer you have to face the question.
We were founded on the principle of all men being created equal. If not than our experiment has failed and we should say so. I do not believe it is true. What we are doing is fighting for the soul of America. This requires trust in each other and the government.
If the village idiot wants domination, let him call 1 800 Stormy Daniels or his dear buddy in the Kremlin, Vlad the Impaler Putin, so that he (the v. i.) can enjoy another golden shower.
It looks like my spoof on his executive order was not that far off.
From H. S. V.: At this point, I am beginning to reach a level of despair beyond anything that I thought possible. Trump is a clear and present danger to this country and unless the courts or the military act to stop him, I fear for the future of our democracy.
From H. S. V.: At this point, I am beginning to reach a level of despair beyond anything that I thought possible. Trump is a clear and present danger to this country and unless the courts or the military act to stop him, I fear for the future of our democracy.