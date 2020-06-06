Boxing is without any doubt one of the most grueling sports known to man. It is also one in which the risk of serious injury is the most prevalent. Many of the boxing greats including Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather, and Mike Tyson have all suffered extensive injuries in the ring. Although hard work, dedication, and a healthy diet are essential to remain in top form and injury-free, careful supplementation can boost a boxer’s performance even further. From muscles-building amino acids to recovery-boosting protein shakes, here is a closer look at three supplements that boxers of all skill levels can benefit from.
Amino acids are essential for muscle growth
Amino acids are the building blocks of protein and are vital for both growing and repairing muscle tissue. Amino acids are readily found in food sources such as lean meat, fish, dairy, eggs, and legumes. Boxers may, however, benefit more from the free-form amino acids found in a quality supplement as they are more readily absorbed into the body. According to research published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, an amino acid supplement can help you recover faster so that you can spend more time training and in the ring. Some of the most popular amino acid supplements to take include Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), Lysene, and L-Glutamine.
Antioxidants combat oxidative stress
Although the rigorous training boxers are subjected to can do wonders for their form, it can also result in oxidative stress which produces free radicals within the body. These free radicals are linked to a range of medical conditions such as cardiac disease, inflammatory disease, and even cancer. One of the most effective ways to get rid of free radicals in the body is to include a healthy dose of antioxidants in your diet. While antioxidants can be found in leafy green vegetables, pumpkin, seafood, and red wine it may be well worth your while to invest in a good supplement. Taking an approved oral glutathione supplement can be of substantial benefit to a boxer. According to various studies, glutathione can not only reduce the prevalence of inflammation in the body but can protect against infection as well.
Recovery supplements are an absolute must
If you want to be even just remotely successful as a boxer, you need to train vigorously multiple times a week. When you train frequently and at high-intensity levels, your muscles are put under severe strain. In order to remain injury-free it is imperative to not only get enough rest but optimize your nutrition as well. If your muscles aren’t fully recovered by the time your next training session starts, your risk for injury increases drastically. By taking a protein and carb-rich recovery supplement you will be able to maximize your recovery and decrease the prevalence of pesky injuries.
Boxing is known to be extremely demanding – both physically and mentally. Thankfully, taking a series of quality supplements can not only help prevent injury but boost performance as well.