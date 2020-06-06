Dear friends and readers:
As you have hopefully gathered by now (if you read my submissions to Mr. Berkwitt’s Ringside Report regularly) I don’t pull things off websites that have their own particular agenda. Besides, it gives the extremists and non-believers something more to scream and complain about and cry foul. So what do I do instead? I only pull from the legitimate daily news sources including Huffpost; New York Times; Washington Post; Rachel Maddow; Chris Cuomo and others and from things THAT have UNQUESTIONABLY and ACTUALLY OCCURRED and since I not only do not believe in but completely despise the terms “fake news” (of which there is no such thing, that nonsensical pair of words made up by the FAR right wing whores—male and female at Faux Noise) and “alternative facts,” another ridiculous pair of nonsensical words, those made up by another Trumpwhore, Kellyanne Conwoman, that lowlife sleaze, which she introduced only to come up with some verbal diarrhea which was totally without factual basis to try to support some nonsensical Trumpian comment, I hope and trust that you will understand and agree with my taking umbrage at what the Trump cult is doing to (and in some ways getting away with) destroy this country.
Tonight we have, from Wednesday’s happenings and retired U. S. Army General James Mattis, former Secretary of Defense under the current administration, speaking out PUBLICLY regarding recent transgressions, absurdities and despicable actions by and of his former boss. The General’s words and observations are powerful and need to be considered as they necessarily provoke the following question by this writer: How many more times like this does it take to get action taken against this vile, corrupt hoodlum and common street thug, Trump?
Gen. Mattis says he’s ‘angry and appalled’ at Trump’s response to protests
By Michael Isikoff
Yahoo News
June 3, 2020,
President Trump’s former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who resigned last year, spoke out against his ex-boss for the first time Wednesday, saying he is “angry and appalled” at the White House’s response to the protests over the death of George Floyd.
“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Mattis said in a statement emailed to reporters. “Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”
He continued: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
The statement by Mattis, who when he was appointed was lauded by Trump for his toughness and as one of “my generals,” was remarkable in part because, until now, he has studiously avoided any direct criticism of his former commander in chief. But Mattis in his statement made it clear that the president’s attempted crackdown on protesters was his breaking point.
Mattis began with a ringing defense of the right of the demonstrators to protest, saying they were “people of conscience” who were fulfilling the values of the country.
“The words ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court,” Mattis wrote. “This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand — one that all of us should be able to get behind. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values — our values as people and our values as a nation.”
He then decried the idea of using military force to police disturbances in American cities.
“We must reject any thinking of our cities as a ‘battlespace’ that our uniformed military is called upon to dominate,’” Mattis wrote, a reference to the call by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for governors to “dominate the battle space” in the face of demonstrations. “At home, we should use our military only when requested to do so, on very rare occasions, by state governors. Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict — a false conflict — between the military and civilian society. It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. Keeping public order rests with civilian state and local leaders who best understand their communities and are answerable to them.”
From H. S. V.:
I truly hope that you all understand that my disgust with the corrupt, philandering, tax dodging, whore mongering, porn star-loving, contractor and employee screwing, five phony bankruptcies taking, five phony deferments taking, liar, thief, coward and traitor in the White House has grown almost daily since he took office in an election which he UNquestionably rigged with assistance from his Russian buddy, Putin, who, believe me, is holding the pee-pee tapes over Donald’s head, which is among the many reasons that that punk and gutter snipe is so intent on destroying this country, following every order given to him by Putin so that said tapes are not exposed to the American public, which, hopefully, upon his removal from office, one way or another, they will be.
Be well, all, and stay safe, and have a nice day, anyway.Contact the Feature Writers