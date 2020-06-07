Dear readers:
Frankly, I do not know, nor am I certain whether or not we should confront this kind of massive FAR right wing stupidity or simply be, to some and no small extent somewhat pleased with the vileness of their unending nonsensical imaginary figmentations, none of which—and the below is a perfect example of a horrible example—make any sense, are filled with hatred, are ridiculously moronic, and are totally, completely and absolutely illogical.
“Why should we be pleased with that?” you ask. Frankly, the answer is simple: the more that the FAR right, the sickening and disgusting “let’s return to Jim Crow and preach anti-semitism” embracing garbage comes out with ridiculous, thoughtless and in complete opposition to truth and facts off the wall conspiracy theories it pushes more and more people each day not just away from them but actually into “our” camp. While it is truly sad that we have many too many of that type of person in America, each time they betray decency and honor and ethical behavior, it increases “our” numbers, and that (not meaning for any of you to be insulted) is why I am—and you should be—pleased with their nasty, thoughtless, obnoxious and totally false comments and writings.
(Yes, I do agree that it is terribly sad that the events which caused their public behavior occurred in the first place, but the fact of the matter remains that the bigots and the racists and the anti-semites would still be preaching their hatred under any and all circumstance, but the horrible and untoward events of the last two weeks have not only brought them out of the shadows but, fortunately, their public personas have brought many people who might have been “on the fence” to—in a number of cases—forcefully and outspokenly oppose them.
As those of you who have been reading my submissions to Ringside Report, published by Mr. Berkwitt know, I only and always make certain—as I have stated repeatedly, and unlike no few others—that what you are reading, while, yes, I am the person who has submitted it for publication, is, if it is not my work, properly credited to the source. The below comes from Associated Press and it is as shameful a piece in terms of the disgusting bigotry of the Texas (and no few other Republican party organizations) GOP, as with much, if not most of their cult-like clubs, groups or whatever you wish to call them, filled with anti-semitism, racism, ridiculous and totally off-the-wall conspiracy theories and a general hatred of logic, facts or truth.
As the late, great Gene Wilder, playing Doctor Fronkenshteen in one of the greatest and funniest movies ever made (one of the American Film Institutes “Ten Funniest Movies”). “Young Frankenstein,” said in that wonderful movie, when he presented the monster (played by Peter Boyle, probably his single greatest part) which he re-animated from a dead body using the brain of “Abby Normal,”) to the crowd of scientists in the theater, “…and now, THE CREATURE!”
Indeed, what I am presenting to you below is nothing other than a creature, a creature of an amalgam of nonsense, garbage, feculent feces and other vilely and horrifically objectionable dreck (Yiddish for bowel movement) which could come only from the minds of such sub-human creatures as referred to and with the lack of thinking or intelligence as referred to in the first and second paragraphs above.
Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, through the medium of Associated Press, “I present to you…THE CREATURE!”
Texas GOP condemns George Floyd posts by its local leaders
PAUL J. WEBER
June 5, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three promoted a Facebook post suggesting George Floyd’s death was staged. Another shared a Martin Luther King Jr. quote over a picture of a banana. A fifth nudged followers to consider that liberal billionaire George Soros pays black people to riot to keep “race wars” flaring.
All of them are local GOP leaders in Texas, where Floyd will be buried next week.
Just days before Floyd’s funeral, a series of racist and conspiracy theory posts circulated by top Republican organizers at the county level — including in Houston, where Floyd will be laid to rest — became a crisis for the Texas GOP on Friday even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his party are pledging to confront racial injustice in the nation’s biggest red state.
Despite pressure to resign, none of the GOP county chairpersons indicated they would do so. Democrats called it the result of fringe voices and views becoming emboldened under President Donald Trump and finding little in the way of pushback.
Abbott, who denounced the posts and called for resignations, offered no wider takeaway Friday about what it might say about his party in Texas.
“The narrow point is this, and that is the death of George Floyd is a travesty and is a result of a criminal act,” Abbott said at a briefing Friday about hurricane preparedness. “It should not be the subject of any of these conspiracy theories. And it’s irresponsible for anyone to promote some conspiracy theory of what is otherwise a brutal act of police violence.”
Floyd, who was black, spent most of his life in Texas. He died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes. His body on Friday was being taken to North Carolina, where he was born 46 years ago, for a public viewing and private service for family before his funeral in Houston.
Keith Nielsen, who is set to become chairman of the Texas GOP’s largest local party in Houston later this month, posted the King quote next to a picture of a banana, a racist trope about black people. But on Friday, Nielsen characterized the backlash to the post as a misreading, saying in a statement that he “simply wanted to say that it’s bananas and that peaceful protesters have shown us a better way forward.”
From H. S. V.: Interesting, is it not, the phony backpedaling by Keith Nielsen and others, none of whom has the fortitude or strength of character to come out publicly and rip into the walking, talking, less-than-human shame who is the U. S. president, or to soundly and roundly and strongly face off with and stand up to the scorpion in the White House. (In case you missed my comment of several days ago, I have something to “walk back.” Yes, seriously.)
For months I have referred to the bloated, bloviating, B S’er in the White House as “pig,” “swine,” “dog,” sometimes putting all three words together then continuing on with further appropriate descriptions of that anything but a human being who defiles the Oval Office every time he enters it. In truth and fact, he is none of those wonderful animals, which, like cows and horses and pussy cats are, for the most part, gentle and loving creatures. He is none of those things and I apologize to those entire species for denigrating them by referring to Trump using those words, when (again in truth and fact) in actuality and reality he is vermin, a snake, a scorpion, nothing more and nothing less and should certainly not be referred to in reference or comparison to the wonderful animals which he has no relation to and is nothing like.
With those happy words and thoughts, ladies and gentlemen, I conclude by wishing you an excellent weekend and with the hope that you will all stay safe.