Patricia Eva “Bonnie” Pointer, the Grammy Award winning American singer and founding member of the Pointer Sisters, died on June 8, 2020, from cardiac arrest, in Los Angeles. She was 69.
In the late 1960s, Bonnie and her youngest sister June began singing together as teenagers and co-founded The Pointers. Soon after, Anita Pointer joined the duo and changed their name to The Pointer Sisters. The Pointer Sisters recorded several singles between 1971 and 1972, and recruited oldest sister, Ruth, to join the group. Bonnie wrote the group’s country crossover hit Fairytale in 1974, which also became a Top 20 hit and won the group the Grammy for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group, Country.
The Pointer Sisters produced over a dozen albums, including their debut The Pointer Sisters, Steppin’, Energy, Black & White, Break Out, and Jump: The Best of the Pointer Sisters. After almost a decade of singing with her sisters, Bonnie embarked on a solo career in 1978. As a solo artist, Bonnie signed with Motown Records and released three albums: Bonnie Pointer Red Album, Bonnie Pointer: Purple Album and Like a Picasso, and then retired from recording.
She appeared on Soul Train in March of 1985. She continued to perform and reunited with her sisters when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994 and during a Las Vegas performance in 1996, performing Jump (for My Love).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Pointer's Family in their time of grief.