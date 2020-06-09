By Doctor Eugene Eisman, MD FACP
I know we are deluged with Covid-19 information, but here is a short note:
Covid – 19 probably is as dangerous to life as influenza. Influenza is fatal to about 1% of the population. Does not sound like much, does it. Well in 1918 we did not have a vaccine for influenza, so about 700,000 Americans died of influenza. What protects us today is that even though many people do not believe in vaccines (the idiots), they are protected by herd immunity. In plain English, it you are surrounded with people who have had the vaccine, you are protected.
We do not have a vaccine to protect us from Covid-19. One percent of our population is a large number of people. This means that until we have a vaccine, WEAR YOUR MASK and KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.
