By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
During his campaign for president of the United States, Donald Trump used his position on the world’s center stage to bully people with disabilities by bending his wrists inward, flailing his arms, and speaking with a tightened voice to imitate a reporter who previously contradicted something he said and happens to also have a disability called arthrogryposis. Mocking those who have symptoms like joint contracture or involuntary muscle spasticity, common side effects of several types of disabilities that have no relationship to level of intelligence or accomplishment, was an uncharacteristically immature move for someone running for the highest position in the land.
Although this shameful moment was responded to by a massive public outcry, it also ignited a different type of fire for which the disability community, as well as all other minorities who are stereotyped and disparaged for their differences, are still paying for. It was an invitation for all the bullies across the land to remove the restraint of human decency and let uncensored cruelty rip. Trump’s right-winged bully culture, like the school-yard bully who terrorizes an entire school’s population, has gone unchecked for far too long. Finally, people seem ready to fight back in an unprecedented way.
To give you some context in understanding why I perceive Trump’s time in office as constituting a cultural shift that glorifies the worst kind of tyranny, I need to tell you a bit about myself. I’m thirty-nine years old and I have a form of muscular dystrophy called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). I’ve spent my entire life using a power wheelchair for my mobility and needing the physical assistance of others to do every-day physical tasks like getting out of bed, showering, getting dressed, and assisting with transportation because I lack the physical strength to perform these basic functions or to drive myself. While I had experiences of exclusion and discrimination surrounding my disability in my younger years, I didn’t learn about the more severe consequences of the politics of having a disability on my quality of life until adulthood.
I entered adulthood with the same hopes and dreams most young people in America hold – go to college, get a good job, get married, buy a house, etc. You can imagine how crushing it was for me to learn that most of these things would end up being incredibly difficult, if not impossible for me to do because of the social and structural limitations placed on people with disabilities that are heavily influenced by public policy. Politics became a topic of acute interest to me because I became increasingly aware of the impact of political decisions on every single aspect of my life and my ability to live fully and meaningfully.
For instance, I was proposed to when I was 21 years old by the man I was then dating. I was predictably ecstatic as I believed I was in love, until I found out that if we were to get married, I’d have to forfeit receiving Medicaid. The joy then deflated. You see, Medicaid does not just cover prescription costs and durable medical equipment, like my wheelchair, it also covers payment for caregivers to come into my home and assist me with those daily, functional needs I mentioned previously. Traditional for-profit health insurances do not cover such long-term support services or if they do, only a small portion of them with an incredibly high price tag that most people with disabilities cannot afford.
Without these Medicaid services, otherwise referred to as home and community-based services (HCBS), I’d either have to live with parents or some other uncompensated caregiver(s) who would then be unable to work any other job because they would need to devote too much of their time to providing care for me. The man I was dating was, in fact, working at the time we lived together but he would have had to quit his job to stay at home with me and provide my care full time if I were to have lost my Medicaid due to marrying him, and then we would not have had an income at all because marriage would have also resulted in my losing the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) I received for having my disability (which is really not enough to live on anyway).
I’m not with this man anymore and the reasons for this are varied and complex, but the drain that these sociopolitical complications put on our romantic life, especially in regards to not having the basic right to get married without sacrificing the means to survive, were certainly significant. Also, if someone like me is denied adequate HCBS because of a lack of Medicaid funding from the state that provides it, they may be forced to live in a nursing facility, which is my worst nightmare as that is the equivalent of imprisonment for someone whose only “crime” is needing assistance with their daily needs. The threat of losing Medicaid also extends to earning too much money, so the inability to work and save enough money to own a home are consequences also inextricably tied to Medicaid policy that contributes to the heart-wrenching oppression of people with disabilities.
So when Donald Trump stood on the world stage and made fun of people with disabilities it wasn’t horrifying to people like me because it hurt our feelings – a lot of people would be surprised how much shit people with disabilities have had to deal with and how tough they can be – but because we knew if he was elected his policies would likely be every bit as insensitive to people with disabilities as the infantile display of callousness he put on that night. His entire campaign, in fact, ended up being one big celebration of savagery that hinged upon the ableism, racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and all out HATE of marginalized populations.
Yet, he won the election and his platform of persecution grew. In the name of tax cuts for the rich, he zealously pursued slashing healthcare for the poor and ending the Affordable Care Act to leave millions who gained coverage under the law, with none. Disability activists went full force to protect those with disabilities from losing their benefits, protesting in D.C. and their respective legislators’ offices across the country. The thing most striking about this time, however, was not just the harmfulness of the policies he pushed for, but he and his base’s complete and utter lack of regard for people’s fearing for their lives.
As people were arrested for protesting in the Capitol building and dragged out of their wheelchairs, members of the republican party, especially his most avid supporters, stopped trying to feign warmth and instead latched onto the collective hostility of their privileged base and their resentment of those who would put a cap on their power. I remember someone on Facebook telling me that if I died or had to live in a nursing home it wasn’t his problem and that “his” tax dollars shouldn’t be spent on taking care of me. Never mind that those tax dollars that everyone pays would also go toward his care if he were to permanently injure himself or fall ill, Trump and his party had already set the tone for an unapologetically viscous America and all the cockroaches were emerging from their hiding places.
While Trump’s efforts to repeal Obamacare were not totally successful, he did manage to implement tax reform that would give even more money to the absurdly rich and drive up the national deficit by trillions of dollars. That means Social Security and other social safety net funds that are supposed to help secure all Americans futures are instead lining the pockets of those who already own the majority of the nation’s wealth. Fast forward to 2020 and COVID-19 has killed well over 100,000 who are disproportionately disabled, seniors, and Black and Brown people while Trump boasts about re-opening the economy and what an incredible job he’s done. Even worse, leading up to this point, after several weeks of Americans quarantining to mitigate the spread of the virus, what could be more insulting to the high-risk, marginalized populations who are dying by the tens of thousands than all the white supremacist MAGAs armed with assault weapons who showed up to anti-quarantine protests.
How do we know they were white supremacists? Well the Confederate Flags, swastikas, and Hawaiian shirts worn by the known white supremacist hate group, the “Boogaloo Bois,” for one. Secondly, the Trump campaign signs and MAGA hats are so strongly associated with “alt-right” racist ideology that the two have become synonymous. You take that along with the fact that there were several well-publicized crimes against Black Americans in the last few months, including the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and most recently, George Floyd, and the line was officially crossed.
Frankly, I’m surprised that it’s taken this long for the explosive revolution that is happening right now to finally blow up. While the Black Lives Matter movement is primarily a backlash to the racism that has plagued our criminal justice system and nation for over a century, it also goes to the roots of systemic oppression and hate-fueled politics that marginalize all oppressed populations and keep people like Donald J. Trump in positions of power. It is a backlash against the bully-culture that has directly put down Blacks, Mexicans, Muslims, Native Americans, Disabled, Seniors, Women, and LGBTQ+. When the disability community were fighting for the very first piece of civil rights legislation for people with disabilities to be signed into law, the Federal Rehabilitation Act of 1974, the Black Panthers stepped in to provide assistance and protection for the “504 Sit-in.” That is the show of support we all need to be giving back to the Black community right now. People with disabilities are among the highest of police brutality cases in the U.S. but the highest incidences of it are against multiply marginalized Black people with disabilities.
There’s no doubt whatsoever that my white privilege has lessened the amount of oppression I’ve had to suffer in my lifetime. However, I also have empathy for all Americans who have been oppressed by an unjust society and government. The problems started long before Trump, but his capitalizing on injustice and cruelty has guaranteed the nation would end up exactly where it is today – where millions upon millions are angry, unified, and marching in the streets screaming “No justice, no peace!”
Enough is enough. The bully culture is coming to an end as its leader is dethroned.
