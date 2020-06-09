When Bob Arum announced Top Rank Boxing’s robust agenda for June, boxing fans were put on notice, and as jubilant as they can be during these difficult times. First up on the schedule, we will see Shakur Stevenson headline a card that will doubt produce a lot of eyeballs fixated on their television sets, or, in these times, streaming devices. Shakur’s dance partner will be Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo, in a non-title bout. Stevenson is currently the WBO featherweight champion, but that title will not be on the line tonight.
It will be interesting to see how sharp Shakur Stevenson will be. He was scheduled to defend his title against Miguel Marriaga in March. That fight was canceled just a few days prior because of the Covid-19 crisis, squelching a rigorous effort in training camp. How much was Shakur able to train since then, and, will the effects of having a ‘wasted’ training camp hinder his timing at all? Shakur is at his best when his left hand is sharp. From the southpaw stance, Shakur likes to loop his around his opponent’s guard, creating a thudding effect. But it is a legitimate power punch. Just when you start figuring that out, Stevenson switches that punch up and throws a much straighter left. Which is a much crisper punch. It will be interesting to see if Shakur can get that type of rhythm going tonight.
As far as his opponent, Caraballo, is concerned, this is a tremendous opportunity. While he cannot become a world champion Tuesday night, he can create a championship-caliber opportunity for himself if he can pull off the upset. In watching limited footage of La Sombra, he appears to be a front runner, meaning he does not like to let his hands go unless things are very much going his way. Against Shakur, I think he has to let his hands go more, be more willing to exchange if he has any chance to win. Another plus on the side of La Sombra is that he appears to have a good chin and will counter well when need be. But against a Stevenson, he needs to be more aggressive than what I have seen from him. If you left Stevenson lead, you allow him to get that left hand going.
Either way, all eyes will be on these two pugilists Tuesday night. As we all need a giant distraction to help us get through these dark days. Boxing has always been the best cure for insatiable fans.
See you tonight….
