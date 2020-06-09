Bruce Springsteen fans were in their glory last Friday, as Bruce performed two songs live with the band Dropkick Murphy’s. Dropkick Murphy’s performed live from Fenway Park. Bruce looked and sounded fabulous. Subsequently, all Springsteen fanatics began to have the same thing. What if…
Do I need to continue?
The idea of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band doing something similar, such as playing live at MetLife Stadium or Yankee Stadium??? Maybe? Maybe?
If such a scenario existed, what would you want to hear the band play? I have been conjuring up my dream setlist for a little while now. Ideally, the setlist I came up with would be in front of a crowd. With that being said, I did not just develop a setlist of songs. I made some special rules. I wanted to make this an exercise that all Springsteen fans would like. So, what I decided was, when writing my dream setlist, was to restrict myself.
The rule I made up was I could not include songs from the setlist of the last full band show I attended. I think all Springsteen fans would have fun doing that. For me, MetLife 3 would be the concert. But then I began to think, that is too much of a restriction, so I made my own rule, I was allowed to save two songs from that setlist. Diehards should have no trouble identifying the two songs.
If you had to make your own dream setlist with the same rules, what would you come up with? If you never attended a full band show, then you have full reign to go nuts.
My dream setlist was much harder than I initially thought it would be. When I look it over, I smile and salivate, but at the same time, I also think about what I left off. I made my dream setlist 32 songs, it was just the number I came up with. An ambitious number, but, after all, dream baby dream.
So, here it is. How many songs would you have the same?
1. Hitch Hikin’ (Bruce Alone)
2. Prove It All Night (’78 Into)
3. Something In The Night
4. Lost In The Flood
5. Tucson Train
6. Over The Rise
7. Loose Ends
8. Tunnel of Love
9. All That Heaven Will Allow
10. Spare Parts
11. One Step Up
12. Factory
13. Racing In The Streets
14. For You
15. Darkness on the Edge of Town
16. Wages of Sin
17. Long Walk Home
18. Lion’s Den
19. No Surrender
20. None But The Brave
21. American Skin (41Shots)
21. The Promise Land
22. The River
23. Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan Cover)
24. Land of Hope and Dreams
Encore
25. The Wrestler
26. Backstreets
27. Born to Run
28. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
29. The Promise
30. Thunder Road
31. This Hard Land
32. Moonlight Motel (Bruce Alone with Patti)
Anthony “Zute” George is the Author of Tough Man: The Greg Haugen Story, a new boxing book that covers the skilled champion from Auburn, Washington, as well as the scope of the times during his days of pugilism.
Purchase your copy from Amazon.
Purchase your copy from Barnes & Noble.Contact the management team