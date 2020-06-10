Donald Trump Facts That Drive His Base Crazy – Biting Commentary!
June 10th, 2020 Bad Brad
By Henry S. Villard
Ladies and Gentlemen,
As many of you who have read Mr. Berkwitt’s Ringside Report may know, my criticism of the vile sub-human who is inhabiting the White House has been unendingly and totally factual, and deservedly so.
I have, on this venue and on numerous other groups in which I participate and contribute, made certain that the readers know when I am stating facts as part of my own writing or when I am sending material which has come from other sources. UNlike a number of writers, particularly two in Miami who have become, in one case nationally and in the other case regionally, poster children for plagiarism, I once again state clearly and without fear of rebuttal that I never have and never will engage in that type or kind of deceptive writing. If the material comes from some other person or source, you will always and absolutely be aware of it, the below, having been sent to me by a friend, written by Robert Barbanera, being a perfect example of proper attribution.
It will be worth your time to carefully read what follows:
By Robert Barbanera (former Reagan and George H.W. Bush Republican, now a registered Independent)
Well, friends, it has finally happened. Marine Corps and Trump’s Secretary of Defense General Mattis has called Trump a threat to the Constitution and equated him with Nazis and so have many other military leaders. Mattis says Trump divides the nation and wants to use our own troops against our own people. I have been saying this since he was elected, but you’re not supposed to use the word Nazis. Well the truth hurts.
(From H. S. V.: I have noted, apropos Mr. Barbanera’s nazis-[I will never, ever capitalize that despicable name] related comment, that it always seems to be the American (nazi-loving) FAR right which immediately takes umbrage when somebody refers to their or Trump’s actions with the word “nazi” included in the verbiage, but as Mr. Barbanera noted, “…the truth hurts.” Remember, contrary to the snake in the White House’s comment following the Charlottesville march that “there were fine people on both sides,” I again remind you that “fine people” don’t come out in KKK robes or wearing nazi swastika armbands or heiling Hitler. There is no such thing as a “neo-nazi.” A nazi is a nazi is a nazi and Trump and his followers, including his supposedly Jewish son-in-law, are nazis.)
Remember Hitler wasn’t throwing people into ovens when he first came to power 1932-33; that came later. People said he would change and all this would pass. Well 12 years later at the end of World War II with 70 million dead and the world in ruins, it did change. Hitler said “believe only me, don’t believe the press.” He burned books that he and the nazis didn’t agree with. He created fear and divided the people: “hate Jews, hate foreigners, hate gypsies, hate slavs, hate people with disabilities, hate Negros.” Why do you think today’s Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacists love Trump? And he won’t denounce them. Why does he spread hate and violence against Blacks, Mexicans, Muslims, women and anybody that opposes him? Why does he call people that disagree with him human scum? Why does Trump love dictators like Putin and Kim Jon-un? Because he is just like them.
I have said this before. If trump had the power they have, people would be disappearing off our streets right now. If he gets a second term, how long before we have concentration camps. Trump is a spoiled rich boy just like Kim Jong-un. He has dealt with the Italian and Russian mobs in New York. He is a gangster and a thug and cares only about himself and how much money and power he can accumulate.
He and his henchman Steve Bannon came in with the purpose to destroy this government and he has. He has gutted most of the departments so we can’t even respond adequately to this virus. He has gutted NATO for his friend Putin. His son once said they get all their money from Russia, funneled through the Deustche Bank. American banks refuse to lend him money.
(From H. S. V.: On that note, you may or may not be aware of this, but have you ever thought about or wondered why [not that you cared, of course, but now I want you to think about and be aware of this—seriously] Trump ONLY plays golf at clubs he owns. “And why is that?,” you ask. And the answer is simple: You might not have considered it, but it is absolutely factual: he is banned from playing golf at every private club in America. Why? Because he is a known cheater. Golf is supposed to be a gentleman’s game and cheating is a horrific offense. However, in Trump’s demented and sick mind, anything he does, cheat, steal, philander, engage in lying and treasonous activities is perfectly acceptable, so long as he doesn’t get caught. Stop and think about what I wrote above and you will begin to note that he does not play golf at any clubs except his own because he is barred from doing so everywhere else.)
Why does he hate the press and call it fake news? Why at his rallies when he ran for president did his followers chant “Jews will not replace us”? I used to hear evangelical right wingers talk about the Clintons and Obama as the antichrist, well sports fans, if Trump isn’t the antichrist then I don’t know who is. Let’s also not forget that he is an unindicted co-conspirator for election fraud by paying off a prostitute. He has also been impeached for trying to get a foreign government to get dirt on his political opponent.
And finally, the Mueller report showed that he conspired 105 times with the Russians, but they could not prove conspiracy because he and his thugs refused to testify. It also showed he obstructed justice 10 times, but they would not prosecute because he is a sitting president. Trump got 8 bone spur deferments to get out of military service in Vietnam, and then turns around and trashes John McCain, Robert Mueller and other men who laid it on the line for this country. How much of this despot pig must we take? Lincoln said a house divided cannot stand; he also said if it ever reaches us it must spring up among us, and as a nation of free men we must live through all time or die by suicide. Rome lasted 1000 years and fell. Don’t think for one moment it can’t happen here. The United States can fall too.
Wake up America, and don’t let it happen. Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote
(From H. S. V., in conclusion: While I am beginning to be encouraged by the poll numbers—the scorpion in the White House is down to a 38% approval rating–I am distressed and dismayed that so many fools, so many morons, so many white supremacists and nazi-lovers are still alive and well in this country. It is disgusting at best, horrifying at worst. But we will continue to hammer away at them with truth and facts because every word they utter, every statement they make, is untrue. They made up the phrases “the deep state,” “fake news” and “alternative facts,” none of which ever apply to them, yet in actuality, it is they who are “the deep state,” they who come up with the garbage known as “fake news” and they—a half-baked fruitcake of a female in particular, Kellyanne Conwoman—who came up with that utterly nonsensical phrase. Gentlemen and ladies, the ONLY places those three phrases exist are in the hate-filled and demented minds of the American far right. You and I can end their reign of terror and their travesties by voting all of them out of office. I hope and pray that you will.)
