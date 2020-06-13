RSR Press Release
2020 has been a very rough year so far, but time to get back to some Kickboxing! On June 27th Randy Rouse brings his Team Rouse Kickboxing Card back to Dewey Oklahoma at the Washington County Fairgrounds. For two years, our very own Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt was the ring announcer for the cards and said, “This is always an exciting event because my brother Randy Rouse puts his heart and soul into every card. During my time as his ring announcer, no fan ever told me they didn’t love that card of fights.” Call Randy at (918) 214-2333 to order your tickets or tables now before they are all sold out.