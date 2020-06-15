Now that boxing is back, fans have something to enjoy. Or complain about. Or argue about…
Indeed, here in the USA, Top Rank Boxing’s card on ESPN last Tuesday night, featuring Shakur Stevenson in the headliner, was the return to boxing for a broad audience to enjoy. With that return, there were many new standards, which are hopefully temporary, such as no fan audience or extensive press coverage in attendance. We must wait and see.
Speaking of fans, I noticed that many were just happy to watch live boxing again, and there were not as many harsh comments on social media after the fights. That is significant because even though there was great talent showcased that evening, it was mismatch central. I doubt that fans will be that tolerant once future cards are churned. And I know a lot of people in boxing would not have been that kind if it was Al Haymon that launched such one-sided fights. It is just the way it is.
Yes, I am back too.
This identified tolerance does not suggest that there was not a tinge of Old Man-idous lurking around. Of course, many people had to let us all know that Shakur Stevenson is no Ray Leonard. Really? How is that a salient point? First of all, Shakur started off as a featherweight, Ray a welterweight, why the comparison? Second, how do you know? Everything that I see from Shakur Stevenson suggests that the sky is the limit. He has a fantastic skillset on both ends of the spectrum. If he gets a chance to prove himself against the top fighters of the day, and there are plenty of credible choices out there for him, and comes out on top, why could he not be considered as great as Leonard is? Because he is fighting in 2020? Was Ray Leonard Ray Leonard before he defeated the likes of Benítez, Duran, and Hearns? I love how the old-timers get all in an uproar when current fighters are highly praised and mentioned in the same breath as the all-time greats. Let them have a career first before we put them in the hall of fame is what I often hear, right? Well, are you not doing the same thing by suggesting they can never be a so and so before their career is over? What is the difference? Other than one narrative is being positive, and the other narrative is being very negative. What am I missing?
Of course, the other side of the coin is Shakur has to face the majority of the abundance of talent that is out there for him. The days of fighting Felix Caraballo have to be soon ending. When there are fighters such as Josh Warrington, Gary Russell, Leo Santa Cruz, Oscar Valdez and Miguel Berchelt lurking around. Shakur must be matched up against those fighters if we are ever going find out just how great he is.
Speaking of an abundance of talent, how much does Jared Anderson appear to have? This heavyweight is something I have not seen in a long time. Talent-wise. I am looking forward to watching him develop, Top Rank and ESPN have to make sure all of his fights are televised.
Speaking of ESPN, I propose a new rule. They are not allowed to show Mark Kriegel anymore behind a backdrop of such a vast library unless they ask him about it. ‘How long did it take you to build that collection, Mark?’ ‘What are some of your favorites, Mark?’ ‘What are you reading now, Mark?’
Deal?
Speaking of deals, does anyone really believe there is a two-fight deal between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua? A valid, genuine deal, not just verbal clickbait? How can there be? At best, the first fight is the Summer of ’21, umm, we are not even in the Summer of ’20 yet, and both Tyson and AJ have tough matches on the horizon. So, logic dictates that this ‘deal’ is far from being fruitful.
And you better think Tyson Fury has a tough fight coming up against Deontay Wilder; otherwise, you better not ask us to pay for it. It is very presumptuous to ask for boxing fans to pay a high price for pugilism during these tough economic times. Newsflash, and this was the case even before the shutdown, the federal government can boast all they want about how many jobs are being created, the simple fact of the matter is the average American is struggling in the wallet. The average American is more concerned about stocking their pantry with food, rather than the stock market. The average American is more worried about how they are going to pay their bills than deciding on how to make their money work for them. A robust jobs report is not going to change that dynamic and will not anytime soon. So please, do not ask boxing fans to pay for a tune-up fight during such times. This is how the third fight between Tyson and Deontay is being treated if we are already talking about, not one, but TWO fights between Fury and Joshua. Again, is it me? Give us a product you believe in, or, believe in your product. If Tyson Fury defeating Wilder again is considered an afterthought, do not ask the fans to pay for it. Simple.
Speaking of fights that are worthy of our time that we do not have to pay for, Tuesday’s battle between Joshua Greer and Mike Plania should be such a fight. I see nothing but an even match up here. Their styles are such where, depending on certain variables, we can have an intriguing chess match, or, we can see a fight that resembles a brawl.
Will Joshua make Magic Mike Blink?
Stay tuned…
