By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
Today I want to discuss an issue that has been gnawing at my mind and soul. While the centuries old tragedies that have led up to the Black Lives Matter movement are absolutely nothing to be celebrated, the current momentum of the movement in reaction to those tragedies most definitely, is. Especially (and this may be biased) because so many white people are finally acknowledging and denouncing systemic racism more openly than I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. I think that that is important because as the perpetrators of racism and white supremacy, white people have to be the ones most active in holding one another accountable and ending it. The thing that has, in turn, been extremely disturbing to me is seeing influential Black people like Candace Owens, perpetuating harmful stereotypes that are rooted in white supremacist thinking. It is bad enough that Bill Barr still stubbornly denies the existence of systemic racism in policing despite the heavy cargo of facts that prove otherwise, but now Black people have to deal with people that have both dark skin and Celebrity status telling the world that Black Lives Matters is nothing more than a bunch of “whiny toddlers.”
As a white, disabled woman, I have to first analyze why this “internalized racism” infuriates me so much. I’m not Black but when I forced myself to watch the Facebook live post Candace Owens made about George Floyd’s murder and the subsequent attempt to diminish it by diminishing George Floyd’s life itself, painting his existence in such a villainous light that his death could hardly be deemed tragic, I had to pause it several times because my blood was sincerely pounding in my head. Why such an instinctively volatile reaction? It could have had something to do with the fact that Candace Owens tried to make drug addiction sound like a serious criminal violation and that I’ve had white friends and family members who have dealt with drug addiction that were never treated as the monsters that Black people are treated as for an identical disease. Then again, maybe it was because Candace likes to use statistics that paint a one-sided depiction of racial disparities in crime that are also rooted in systemic racism, instead of explaining the following facts:
• Police disproportionately patrol black communities. This is due to racist beliefs that Black people commit more crimes but, of course, more policing leads to more arrests of Black people because you are bound to find more crime wherever you’re looking for it.
• The majority of crimes go unsolved but crime statistics like the ones Candace Owens uses are based on the number of arrests, which are disproportionately higher in Black neighborhoods due to disproportionately higher patrolling (see above bullet point).
• Excluding marijuana use, white people actually use and sell more drugs than Black people, yet Black people are arrested at a rate 6.5 times higher than whites for drug use. Not only that, but numerous studies have shown that when pulled over, white people were actually less likely to be searched by police, but more likely to be in possession of contraband if they were searched than Black people.
• Police tend to use force on Black and Hispanic people more than white people during arrests.
To save space in this article for other points I want to make, I urge you to watch S01E08 of “The Clapback” on YouTube, which discusses these bullet points and cites all of the very credible sources and studies from which they came. However, I don’t want to get too caught up in simply discrediting Ms. Owens argument against BLM and her minimizing the death of George Floyd in this article.
What I want to do now is analyze the harmful effects of members of an individual minority groups’ use of an ism – like racism – to promote the oppressive and discriminatory attitudes or beliefs toward their own minority group. This might also be a good time to make a couple of important disclaimers: Number one, though I am involved with a range of non-profit organizations, my opinions as expressed in my RSR articles are mine and mine alone. They are not representative of the opinions or ideas of any organizations whom I’m a part of. Secondly, while I will use my experiences as a member of the disability community to analyze the harmful effects of those who would use the oppressive and discriminatory attitudes or beliefs against their own minority group(s), I am not comparing being disabled to being Black or a person of color. Case in point, recently I was watching a documentary on Netflix called “13th” (named after the 13th Amendment) and become emotionally overwhelmed by visually seeing the very real cruelty toward Black people in our country, particularly in the media’s portrayal of them as violent criminals, and was about to turn it off to “take a break” when it dawned on me just how privileged I am to be able to just “turn it off” by the touch of my remote. Believe me, I am under no illusion that being disabled is anything like being Black, but I want to share my experience of how internalized ableism has been a plague to the progress of the disability community, just like how I’m sure internalized racism is a plague to Blacks and POC.
Ever heard the saying, “The only disability is a bad attitude.”? It’s nice, isn’t it? Does it give you the warm fuzzies? Well as a person who has had a disability their entire life, I can tell you…
NO IT FUCKING ISN’T NICE!!
First off, having a “good attitude” doesn’t change Medicaid policy so that I can marry the man I love without penalization that could cost me my life; having a good attitude won’t end employment discrimination against the disability community or stop people with disabilities from being imprisoned In nursing facilities; and in the words of a gone but not forgotten mentor of mine, Stella Young:
“No amount of smiling at a flight of stairs has ever made it turn into a ramp. No amount of standing in the middle of a bookshelf and radiating a positive attitude is going to turn all those books into braille.”
The person who originally said that “the only disability in life is a bad attitude” and made it famous was none other than Olympic figure skater, Scott Hamilton. Scott Hamilton’s disability, in context of making that famous statement, was a well-publicized battle with testicular cancer, which he eventually defeated. While many people found the quote motivational/inspirational, there were also many people with disabilities who found it diminishing and insensitive to the real life social, political, and structural challenges they face daily. I can tell you from personal experience that for a long time, toxic positivity played a significant role in my inability to recognize the ways in which I was being discriminated against as someone with a disability. I was so used to being spoon-fed images of disabled people doing “inspirational” things with that quote or the equally objectifying “What’s your excuse?” pasted over them that I actually felt guilty for not being able to, through sheer motivation, pull myself and my wheelchair up on a pull-up bar or feel totally stoked that I couldn’t get anyone to hire me after they found out that I was a wheelchair-user.
While images of Paralympic amputee runners with “What’s your excuse?” plastered over them may seem great because they motivate you to get up off your ass and clean your house or something, they still objectify people with disabilities like me, as a source of inspiration for non-disabled folks, like you, rather than addressing the ways in which people with disabilities are systematically oppressed by ableist policies and practices.
Still, many people with disabilities use these same harmful images to define themselves and measure their own self-worth, therefore perpetuating ableist mentality, especially if doing so raises their status in an ableist environment. They grow up hearing abled people telling them “There’s no such word as ‘can’t’” yet, their inability to get married or get a job without life-threatening consequences, or whatever example of discrimination applies to their specific circumstances, are not due to a lack of personal effort or any failure of their own but a failure of society to adapt and to be fully inclusive. Unfortunately, internalized ableism is the best kind to expand and strengthen it. It is parasitic and deadly to disability rights progress because no one will fight it if those most affected don’t.
Upon extraordinarily little research into the history of Candace Owens, I found that her upholding and perpetuating racist, conservative right ideology also had to do with an opportunistic attempt to raise her own status. One only has to Google “What the hell is wrong with Candace Owens?” to learn about how she actually switched from being a liberal democrat to a conservative republican overnight. Apparently, Ms. Owens squarely placed the blame for the rejection of her business idea “Social Autopsy” on “the left” even though most professional opinions from both ends of the political spectrum found it underdeveloped and ethically problematic.
Sadly, Candace Owens was willing to sell her soul when offered a platform in right-winged politics, even if it meant having to use the same outdated, manipulative, debunked data that has been used by racist white people to justify their discriminative and often violent actions against Black people for decades. I hope she knows that if she’s pulled over by a murderous, racist, white cop who doesn’t recognize anything about her except her Blackness, her internal racism nor her pledge of loyalty to Donald Trump is going to protect her.
In other words, internalizing -isms is the ultimate challenge to progress and change.
