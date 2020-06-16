As boxing slowly returns in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand will be hosting a junior welterweight match this Thursday, June 18th between Jose Pedraza, 26-3, 13 KO’s and Mikkel LesPierre,22-1-1, 10 KO’s. On paper this is a very solid matchup with both fighters having faced tough world champions in losing bouts Both fighters want to get back in line for another title shot.
According to SBD Jose Pedraza has more than 90% chance to win this fight against Mikkel LesPierre. The fight will air on ESPN and is promoted by Top Rank, INC.
Though the card will have many Covid-19 restrictions in place with one being no live audience, it's still great to have boxing back on TV. Tune in to support our beloved sport of boxing.