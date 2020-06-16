As the world turns and we progress forward with time, we come across many different viewpoints- metaphorically and literally. The United States corresponds very directly with the phrase there are two sides to every coin when we discuss the bi-partisan nature of our country’s political formation. However, it really is not that simple. Our status as country displays this dilemma more apparently than ever.
The political spectrum we were brought up to understand was based off two parties, the Democratic Party, and the Republican Party. The Democrats were more likely to be recognized as the liberal party, the Republicans as the more conservative party. There are many ways to dive into that topic of comparison, but ultimately for the time being let’s stay with the basic conflict of interest in how much the government is involved in everyday scenarios that can include things like business, social programs, and laws.
As time has grown, the identity of these two parties have come up with their own stereotypical reputations, both self-proclaimed and opposition identified. The irony of the previous statement is each side of the spectrum uses those identities for different reasons. The self-proclaimed identities one party may boast as a strength while the opposite combats with a spin of negativity to be an insult.
What we have witnessed from within these two parties, and probably more on the liberal side of the spectrum than the conservative, is a split that has further divided us. The left end of the spectrum has unofficially split into two parties, measuring those more to the left of center of the political ideology spectrum and the far more radical left of the left. This radical left side has been more identified with people who fall to the more “progressive” beliefs of where our government involvement is. It is a more socialistic approach, and clashes hard with the capitalism economy we participate in and the conservative mentality of the Republican Party.
One thing we can clarify right now is the bi-partisanship nature of our country allows for somewhat of a checks and balances to how we continue to form our nation. Similar to the checks and balances concept we have within our three formal branches of government (though, that seems to be broken at the moment considering the actions of one of the branches, but that is another discussion for another time). Simply put, we cannot, nor will not be able to hold a monopoly over either side of the spectrum’s beliefs and policies. As much as individuals may not agree with one policy or the other, we must act with the best intention of the nation, not just one party, side of the spectrum or individual.
These ideologies have really caused what can be identified as another unofficial party, though it is an official representation on voting ballots, and that is the Independent Party. In sales, statistically out of every 10 customers you speak to, 3 will buy from you, 3 will tell you to kick rocks and the other 4 require your skill to sell effectively. This party identification is somewhat of a falsehood because their individual ideologies typically have a complexity of ideologies from each side of the spectrum. The influence come election time will undoubtedly have to do with two factors: are they better off than they were 4 years ago, or, have times changed where new leadership is required to create balance.
This is where our country is right now. It is a very unfortunate position that is causing more divide instead of a progressively more united country. We have seen the conservative side in power the last four years. It is arguably the fault of those who did not go out to vote in November 2016. The irony is there is opinion out there that many of the radical left did not vote out of spite to their candidate of choice not being on the ballot. True or false, we are where we are, but as a side note, there are rumblings that the same movement may be happening again, which in turn no vote or a vote for anyone other than a Democrat or Republican in this election turns out to be a vote for the Republican. The answer for the radical left should be a simple one, stop the country going farther the wrong way, because any step closer to the left is a better one for the country and closer to their views.
The supporters of the Republican Party are faced chaotic state of the country in a slightly different fashion. Republicans at this point must decide a few factors that they would have to live with going forward. One factor is one of those old stereotypes that the Republican Party has a viewpoint of party over country. In this case, we have an elected President who is both party over country and self over party. The financial aspect and breaks created for those on the more “financially stable” population of the country benefit from tax breaks, and feed to the imagery of the rich get richer, the poor get poorer. This equates to about 1% of the population.
So, does the right side of the spectrum look at the condition of the country right now and realize as a nation, we need to think as a nation and not dig our heals in to benefit just for self? That question alone should draw out the hypocrisy of the Republican Party when facing the future of our nation. If they did, they would see quite clearly what their motives and vision was for this country. Sticking to their Republican Party guns, they are supporting a divide greater than economics. They are supporting a violent racial divide with no gears towards unity. They are supporting a hatred for fellow Americans.
It is the warring stereotypes that fuel that hate (along with a President who chooses to fight fire with gasoline). Now, is it always racism? No. It is pride, ego, hate and racism, either altogether or individually that lead to the hypocrisy. The failure to see things from another point of view. Right now, the biggest warring stereotype is all police are bad because of a systemic racism within the police force that creates the perception of brutality and hate towards African Americans.
Pay attention to this following point because it will blow your mind! Not every Republican, Democrat, white person, black person, police officer, rich person, poor person, Christian, Catholic, Jew or Muslim is bad! This point is extremely critical because this is the way we come together. Currently, this is not how the country is seeing things. Anyone who does not see where we are in this social battle is going through denial.
How does our judgement get so clouded? How do we make our decisions as individuals? Many time’s the major influence is household or culture growing up. However, a large hypocrisy we see comes from a religious point of view. The proclamations of the Republican Party claim some sort of mythical monopoly to the Christian faith, making the Democrats the antithesis of that. The religious issue at hand here goes to one major concept that our President continues to send us back to the 1960’s with: honor thy neighbor. The Republican Party claims some sort of monopoly on what a patriot is via a support for our military or our flag. Furthermore, they don’t honor our own Declaration of Independence, every man being created as equal. The irony is that the party that stands for this equality or care for fellow American’s is the Democratic Party.
When we think back to Civil War Era, we can dive deep into theories of how and why, but for simplicity sake, Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves and won the Civil War to unite the confederate south and the union, establishing a united country. Abraham Lincoln was a “Republican.” It was largely the Southern Democrats that held the position of keeping slavery. This is key point to understand as history progresses forward. The southern states throughout time started to make a political shift. They started becoming very heavy to the Republican Party.
Maybe it is something as simple as being butt hurt from having their confederacy taken away and the opposition to gun control from the liberal agenda? “We can’t let the government take more rights from us!” But they are digging their heals into to follow a slogan and position that continues to take our country backwards.
We should be beyond Black Vs White. We should be beyond stereotypes altogether. The future should be more of a united one. The greatness of freedoms the American people are granted should work together to figure out, keeping on the path we are with the same person as the most powerful person in our government cannot sustain. We need to stop the bleeding and become united. We need peace. We need a stand against hatred. We need to step away from the spectrum in this general sense and all be people looking to help our country thrive. Everyone should channel their inner 1776 and rebel from the tyrant, that's at least a starting point for a positive foot forward.