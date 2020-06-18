By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman, is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist
Doctor Curmudgeon® leans back in her recliner, at home and musing about days gone by. Hero Doctor (her husband and partner) is painting the stairs with water based paint so there are no odors to invade the sensitive noses among the household.
“Oh when was it? Too long ago to remember?” she queries herself while clutching her teddy bear.
The physician is still at home, while in the office-quiet reigns with no bipeds to disturb the atmosphere.
And so with the doctors and staff sequestered in their homes, there is a different scene in the office.
A darkened room…
An empty chair…
A quiet desk…
A pile of papers remain on her desk
Alone.
Desolate.
In disorder
A few crumbs of chocolate and cookies have scattered themselves over the papers, as if to comfort them.
There are many things that she misses…
Not just her messy desk…
Not just her excellent staff…
Not just her patients.
She remembers the old days, when there was no fear about being close to people; no danger in leaning in to examine a patient’s heart and lungs, no danger in consoling a patient who needed a hug.
She remembers the days gone by with hours spent in her very small examining room (she has the smaller room and her partner has the larger one because he is six feet tall and she is not).
Oh so long ago…those beautiful dimming memories of the practice of medicine in a bygone era.
For now at least it is a new age of Medicine.
Actually, a new age of simply living, of being, of interacting, of being social.
And there is another very elemental, very simple nuance of ancient times. It was wonderful in being straightforward and uncomplicated. The meaning of this venerable antique was obvious to all. No explanation was ever needed. Everybody understood its warm and cordial meaning. It was the uncomplicated straightforward act of the handshake.
(Editorial comment from the four legged members of the household: It appears that the handshake likely originated in the Roman era when it was useful to demonstrate that the individual held no weapon and was therefore an expression of a peaceful intent)
Doctor Curmudgeon® recalls her childhood when her parents would shake hands with someone in greeting, in welcoming.
There was another kind of handshake and this meant, “Ok, we have a deal,” and it was honored and respected as much as 75 pages of contract signed by 230 witnesses, four notaries and a coterie of attorneys.
Yes, that old handshake is gone…probably forever. Lost in those days of yore!
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
