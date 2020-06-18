By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
I actually had a totally different topic in mind for this article until Trump’s stumble down a ramp and curious two-handed water drinking took over Twitter on Sunday. It was a very strange day for me – a disabled Trump-hater – where I felt helplessly stuck between two worlds. Now that I’ve had a few days to reflect on it, I feel I’d be doing myself, as well as abled and disabled readers alike a disservice not to speak on the impact of that day, and the deeper implications of the ableist social media explosion, to the disability community.
If you’ve read my previous two RSR articles, you know that my complete and utter disdain for Trump and the GOP comes from a very personal place. This place has to do with, not only, ableist policy but the “bully-culture” that the current administration runs on that has helped develop and strengthen it through hateful rhetoric.
This violent and divisive rhetoric encompasses homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, racism, just to name a few, and ableism. As a disabled American, I’ve had to be my own best advocate to survive and thrive in a country whose social and political norms are shaped by a capitalist, ableist economy. I’ve been calling out stereotypes that devalue and threaten mine and other disabled people’s existence for years because I recognize the inherent danger in those underlying stereotypes.
This has nothing to do with being “politically correct” I might add. In fact, you might have noticed that I refer to myself and others that have disabilities as, simply, “disabled,” rather than using the politically correct terminology “person with a disability” or “people with disabilities.” This is because being politically correct is often not about using terminology approved by the marginalized population in question, but by the people from the majority, privileged population who neither understand, nor seek to empower, the target population. The disability politically correct terminology I’m referring to here is called “person-first language” and it was developed under the assumption that you need to remind people that a person is a “person first,” not their disability.
The reason I don’t mind being called disabled, however, is because I have pride in this very significant part of my personal identity and world view, and having to clarify that I’m “a person first” is making my having a disability seem like this scary, shameful thing that I need to shy away from or reject. Do Black people need to clarify they are a “person first” before their Blackness? Would they ever refer to themselves as “a person with Blackness”? Of course not! Because being Black is more than a skin-shade; It’s a cultural identity!
But let’s put that into context now. First off, having a disability does not mean you are “sick.” Plenty of disabled people live fulfilling, productive lives and become leaders who influence and inspire through their work and their unique perspectives. Not only that, but many would-be disabled success stories are never told because these very same stereotypes directly, or indirectly, cause a lack of opportunity in the disability community, or because these stories never make it into traditional history books or media outlets in the first place due to not fitting into the ableist framework of our economy and politics. So, despite the status quo, presence of just any disability is not a reliable factor in judging a person’s potential or leadership ability.
Now consider again when Trump stumbled down the ramp or used one hand to support the other in lifting a glass of water to his mouth. Cause for concern? Possibly. Although if it was just age-related physical declining or a disability that does not impact his decision-making or leadership skills, it is not even relevant to his fitness to be president. Therefore, making fun of Trump’s insecure, fragile ego in his constant blaming of everything and everyone else, including the ramp, would have been a much more appropriate way to criticize him, specifically. Unfortunately, Trump-haters everywhere seized on the opportunity to take cheap shots, using hateful, ableist rhetoric against him, much the way he’s done to members of the disability community in the past.
The problem with this isn’t that it isn’t fair to Trump, as I could really care less about being fair to that parasitic predator of a pitiful excuse for a human being, but that it’s not fair to disabled people because it upholds the harmful stereotypes that are at the root of their unequal access to employment, unequal access to quality healthcare, increased death by police brutality, increased death by forced institutionalization in nursing facilities and other, potentially, genocidal policies, etc., etc., etc….
Think about it. I know a lot of you reading this are on the left because that is where I, and all the other RSR featured writers fall on the political spectrum. I know that if you are politically left, you almost certainly dislike Candace Owens because of her internalized racism and the exploitation of her Blackness to further white supremacist ideology and her position within the Republican Party. However, having real reasons to disapprove of her, would you criticize Candace by using negative racial stereotypes to insult her? Would you imply that the shade of her skin makes her culturally and intellectually unevolved? How about saying she can’t help herself because she’s “just a savage” due to her darker skin-tone? If you would use insults like these without ill-intent toward ALL Black people then I severely question your understanding of racism or white supremacy and the ripple effect that these stereotypes have had on Black people in the context of institutional racism. Luckily, all the very real ethic and logic-based reasons that Ms. Owens makes your skin crawl make excellent ammunition for insulting her without any need for racism.
I hope, by now, you are starting to understand what I’m getting at regarding Sunday’s social media events. Blatantly ableist jokes were made about Trump that, well meant to target him, and him alone, reinforced the negative perceptions we have of disabled people nationwide. I understand, as a disabled person, that when deeply held beliefs about disabled people are manifested in biased rhetoric like this, it does not just affect the intended target, it affects the entire community.
Therefore, when I and several others in the disability community spoke up to our mutual Trump-hating people on social media about using the-orange-stain-on-humanity’s own brand of hateful, ableist rhetoric against him, I was disappointed and hurt by how many of them reacted defensively – even angrily. Several people told me, or my fellow disability advocates that (ironically) they were the ones being petty and that they basically needed to shut up and deal with it or get off of social media.
I had thought that during a time when white fragility is finally being recognized and acknowledged by white people, more abled people might be open to listening to disabled people when they are attempting to explain how something abled people are doing is harmful to them. Yet, many fellow Trump-haters were so offended by mine and my fellow disability-advocates calling out of their harmful behavior, that they were willing to turn their attacks back on us.
Again, being Black and being disabled are not the same and part of my difficulty in responding to the particularly aggressive responses to my calling out of the rampant ableist jokes in social media is understanding that I have been on the privileged and defensive end of being called out myself before. I didn’t understand what I did that was harmful at first because I was too busy defending myself to open my ears and my mind to what was being said to me. As I’ve learned more about white fragility, I’ve learned more about being able to recognize it in myself and to control my responses by listening and not making it about me, or about my denial of my role in white supremacy.
I hope that this article helps abled readers to not just understand the point of view of disabled people who reacted negatively to the event of Sunday’s social media attack, however unintended it was, on disabled people, but that they’re also able to reflect on their abled fragility. I also want to clarify that I’m not implying that this effort and evolution excludes me as I not only have to continue to remind myself of my white privilege but have to work against internalizing ableist beliefs and stereotypes that disempower me and other disabled people.
I know it is easier said than done, but rather than denying one another's pain and letting our own frustration and pain manifest in harmful, self-destructive ways, we need to be united through LOVE to end all anti-cultural, anti-national, and anti-ethnic stereotypes and isms, and to get the orange asshole out.