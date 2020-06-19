On June 19, 1992, Tim Burton’s BATMAN RETURNS was released in theatres. I was 15 when I went to see this movie with my older brother. And as expected, I loved it! And 28 years later, I still love it just as much. BATMAN RETURNS received generally positive reviews, although it was criticized for its adult themes and dark tones. Dark tones? It is a Tim Burton movie, right? However, it was praised for its action sequences, special effects, cinematography and composer Danny Elfman’s musical score.
In BATMAN RETURNS, Batman/Bruce Wayne faces Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot- a monstrous and deformed individual who is intent on being accepted into society, while at the same time wants to find his birth parents. Meanwhile, Crooked businessman Max Shreck is coerced into helping Penguin become mayor of Gotham.
Batman faces another adversary- Catwoman aka Selina Kyle. To complicate matters, Bruce and Selina develop an attraction toward each other, all the while not knowing each other’s alter ego. Selina, who calls herself Max’s “executive assistant” (secretary), seeks vengeance against Max after he tries to kill her because she has knowledge about his plan to bring the city under his control. After being thrown out of a window by Max, Selina survives her fall, and in a fit of rage (and perhaps the best part of the movie), she transforms into Catwoman. Penguin and Catwoman join forces to bring down Batman. Their plan is to turn Batman into a villain, leaving him to defeat the fiendish foes and clear his name before Gotham City is destroyed.
BATMAN RETURNS reunited Burton and star Michael Keaton. Both were fresh off the heels of the success of BATMAN (1989). Keaton’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader is the best, in my opinion, despite chatter from those who disagree and believe a more recent Batman actor was better “suited” for the role. Danny DeVito brought the scary as Penguin, the coldblooded and grotesque creature who was abandoned by his parents as an infant.
He lives below Gotham City in the sewers inside a broken-down zoo with penguins and a group of circus freaks. It’s no surprise he became a menacing and murderous sociopath. Academy Award winner Christopher Walken portrays the ruthless, manipulative and corrupt Max Shreck, who is known as the Santa Claus of Gotham. Known for playing villains, Walken brings a certain charm to a character who is so despicable. Excuse me while I geek-out over Michelle Pfeiffer, who is the crowned jewel of this movie. Pfeiffer is both stunning and brilliant as awkward Selina and the sexy and slinky Catwoman. The actress seamlessly captures the myriad levels of Selina’s complex personality- vulnerable, sad, angry, mischievous and tragic. Toward the end of the movie we see all of Selina’s emotions at the center and how they affect her during the film’s final moments. Pfeiffer’s performance is ranked as one of the best and most memorable of her career. Michael Gough and Pat Hingle reprise their BATMAN roles as Alfred and Commissioner Gordon, respectively. Rounding out the rest of the supporting cast are Michael Murphy as The Mayor, Cristi Conaway as The Ice Princess, Andrew Bryniarski as Chip Shreck, Vincent Schiavelli as Organ Grinder, Steve Witting as Josh, Jan Hooks as Jen, Paul Reubens as Penguin’s Father and Diane Salinger as Penguin’s Mother.
BATMAN RETURNS was a smash hit, making $266.8 million at the box office, and to add to its success it was nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup.Contact the Feature Writers