To get past the discussion of whether or not Magic Mike Plania’s victory over Joshua Greer was a major upset, a mild upset, or no upset at all, let us focus on the fact that Plania’s victory shook up specific plans in the bantamweight division. This examination illuminates just how exciting the 118-pound division has been and can be for at least the two years.
Naoya Inoue, The Monster, is one of the best attractions in boxing today. Thanks to Nonito Donaire, we also now know that Inoue has a chin to add to his treasure trove of skills. Speaking of Nonito Donaire, it is also apparent his exceptional career is not yet over. A rumored rematch with Guillermo Rigondeaux is out there.
If this rumor bears fruit, it is indeed a fight fans fight. Especially if the winning prize includes a battle with The Monster, or another top champion. Joshua Greer was set to have a big championship fight had he defeated Magic Mike. Logic dictates it should now be Plaina reaping those rewards. Greer was ranked number two in the IBF, where Inoue holds the title, and, was ranked number one by the WBO, John Riel Casimero is their champion.
A fight between Casimero and Plania would mean an all Filipino showdown and a treat for all boxing fans. Other notable bantamweight contenders to keep an eye on are Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Reymart Gaballo. Just to name a few. Also, Joshua Greer performed well enough Tuesday night to warrant a fight against another ranked guy next time out. It is also important to note that Inoue and Casimero were set to meet early this year, as part of The Monster’s introduction to Top Rank Boxing. Perhaps that fight will happen at a later date. But it is unlikely it will the first time out for these champions because of the Covid-19 shutdown.
Indeed, once things open up more, as we all hope it does, the bantamweight division is one division for boxing fans to look out for.
Historically, the bantamweight division has always been phenomenal but often living in the world of anonymity in the sense of mainstream sports. Known as the little-men division, the eclectic skills of these fighters have come in all shapes and sizes. The scientific brawling of the likes of Ruben Olivares and Carlos Zarate, the marvelous ring technician that is Orlando Canizales, the pure originals that are Terry McGovern and George Dixon, and the mainstream run of the aesthetically pleasing Jeff Chandler are among the greats. And then there is Eder Jofre; the total package. How good was he? A fighter most known for his defense at the lower weight classes is indeed rare, Eder did it better than them all. And he could fight a little bit too.
Blending what the bantamweight division could be and looking at its glorious past is one small reason why boxing is one of the best things in the world. When the fighters fight. Magic Mike Plania capitalizing on an opportunity of a lifetime is even further evidence. Precisely what ripples will occur because of Plania’s unexpected victory?
Stay tuned…
