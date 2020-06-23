By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
Since I have a life-long disability that has significantly impacted my experiences my writing usually involves something about that perspective, disability culture, and disability rights. Today, however, I’m not writing about the disability perspective. On the weekend of Juneteenth, 2020, I’m going to focus solely on the Black perspective of what’s happening in America. It’s not that I don’t believe that there is a major intersection of experience between all marginalized populations because there definitely is. I stand by Martin Luther King, JR.’s famous quote that “A threat to justice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere” and that’s why, ordinarily, I use that intersection with my experience to highlight the reasons why we should all be supporting one another in the fights that, inevitably, impact all of us.
That being said, right now I’m trying to do better about extracting my point of view from the equation entirely and simply listening to the one that should matter most to everyone because it’s the one in question. Right now, that perspective I’m listening to is the Black perspective. I’ve been very clear on my position of support for Black Lives Matter and I want to establish that this article is not to put my support for it in question but rather to deconstruct and dismantle the opposing Black Conservative argument to BLM. In so doing, I will use Black pro-BLM perspectives and will refrain from telling you “’so-and-so white person’ agrees…” because white people don’t need to agree. Black people are the experts of their own oppression and only they can fully explain it and explain what we need to do to fix it.
“But wait!” some of you white people may already be crying, “Candace Owens and lots of Black women say that Black Lives Matter is ignoring their plight because Black men are often violent against Black women and Black Lives Matter excuses their deplorable behavior! Don’t their lives matter?!” And this is exactly the Black Conservative narrative I’m talking about.
Okay, I might have been paraphrasing there a little bit but here is one tweet by Candace Owen’s that exemplifies this interpretation:
“Nobody cared that George Floyd pressed a gun to a black woman.
Nobody cares that Rashard Brooks beat a black woman.
For defending those women, I’ve had black men threaten to assault me & call me a whore
Black culture is broken and it’s time we STOP blaming white people.”
This tweet is accompanied by a video that has been circulating on Twitter that shows a young Black man who brutally smacks a young Black woman across the face with a skateboard and knocks her, seemingly, unconscious. It’s a disturbing video and would undoubtedly have received a lot of attention even if BLM was not the talk of the day, but its timing made it the perfect prop for the new “Black” anti-BLM narrative: BLM excuses and perpetuates the violent behavior of Black men just like the one in said video while ignoring Black women’s voices.
Now if you’re wondering why Candace Owen’s perspective is even being considered, as she is not representative of the majority of Black people, the fact that she is Black, even though the anti-BLM narrative is predominantly, a white one, is one reason to look into her version of the anti-BLM perspective. The other is that there are Black women that follow Candace (even if it’s a comparably small number to the larger Black community) that also seem to feel that their voice is being ignored by the BLM movement. As white people, we have an obligation to listen to their voices and consider their perspective. It’s our job, as white people, to listen to all Black voices to make sure that when other white people try to cite “the Black anti-BLM argument” we can debunk it and explain how it’s actually still the white anti-BLM argument being told by victims of internalized racism.
To give some background, Candace Owens blames democrats for the “broken” (as she labels it) Black culture, blaming social services and affirmative action for making Black people “government dependent” and giving them a “victim mentality.” She also compares the democratic party to a plantation, in which, Black people are supposedly enslaved by democratic policy. In other words, Candace believes that Black people control their fates and all that is needed to solve all their problems is hard work, personal responsibility, and to leave the Democratic party and join her in becoming a born again Conservative Republican.
Candace, as the above tweet suggests, thinks that the problem with Black people committing violent acts against one another, or “Black-on-Black crime” stems from these same issues. Right now she seems to be focusing this argument more narrowly on Black men’s violence toward Black women. She and her Black conservative followers argue that the BLM movement is harmful to Black women because Black women need the police to protect them from violent Black men and that BLM makes excuses for Black men’s violence, perpetuating violent behavior in Black culture.
To analyze, I want to consider the counter perspective, also from a Black woman’s point of view, but one who has been around for a lot longer than Candace – Angela Davis. Unlike Candace, who has only gained political standing (and has only been a republican) since after Trump took office in 2016, Angela has been in the political spotlight since the 1960’s. Apparently, the bombings of the Black-inhabited homes of the Alabamian, middle-class neighborhood she lived in as a child, in an attempt to drive out the Black community that moved there, was enough to jumpstart Angela’s interest in civil rights. I could devote an entire multi-paged article to Angela Davis, her fierce activism, and her numerous accomplishments, but in an effort to stick to the subject, I am just going to talk a little about her perspective concerning the effects of the prison industrial complex on the relationships between Black men and women.
My source for direct quotes, as well as paraphrased citations in this article come from an academic article authored by Ms. Davis herself and Annette Ruth Appell entitled Introduction: Mass Incarceration and Masculinity Through a Black Feminist Lens. This article explains how the mass incarceration of Black people has had “deeply gendered” effects on Black communities and Black culture. Unless you’re entirely new to systemic racism you know that mass incarceration is mostly a Black and POC issue as they predominantly make up the prison population.
According to the ACLU, 1 in 3 Black boys born today can expect to go to prison sometime in their lifetime compared to only 1 out of 17 white boys. Many factors, including the racially-targeted “war on drugs,” have helped create the prison industrial complex, which has, in turn, and as Angela Davis has explained, helped the U.S. deprive people of social welfare benefits and maintain a permanent underclass.
Unlike Candace Owens, who blames Democrats and their advocacy for expansion of the social safety net for Black people’s problems, Angela Davis has noted that other countries have used social welfare policies to “develop citizens’ capabilities, which increase their employment and life prospects.” In the U.S., the role of law also extends to destroying legally legitimate labor markets and to creating new, illegitimate markets, such as illegal drug markets, that lead to further incarceration of Blacks and people of color who live in highly policed neighborhoods.
Despite the obvious traumatic effects of prison life, this is not a chicken or the egg argument. Angela Davis is a Black woman who has personally seen how mass incarceration unfolded in the U.S. as a product of capitalism and a means to profit off the labors of marginalized people. Black people’s preposterously high incarceration rates are not the result of them having equally preposterous high rates of crime or violence, but simply a product of the exploitation of them for the profit of white people – predominantly upper-class white people. One of the major biproducts of the mass incarceration of Black men, however, is the gender violence and hyper-masculinity that, in turn, disproportionately victimize Black women.
Think about it, we know that sexual violence is more about dominance and power than it is any healthy sexual feelings, like romantic love or sexual attraction. We know that this is played out most often in relationships where a need to establish dominance becomes essential, even if this need for control is only imagined by the perpetrator. In the case of prison life, sexual domination is a means of maintaining self-preservation. Rather than becoming the victim of another’s sexual domination, hyper-masculinity and sexually victimizing others becomes a survival technique in prison. Now imagine the re-entry of those who have spent a significant amount of time in the prison system into society. Do you think that the sexual trauma they endured or the hyper-masculine roles they have been forced to take for their survival are suddenly erased? Or do you think their neighborhoods, the Black neighborhoods full of families who have experienced the generational trauma of mass incarceration are the ones who will absorb that trauma into their cultures?
Make no mistake, the prison industrial complex was created by white people. One of the article’s cited authors, Richie, “exposed how the largely white women’s movement helped steer the state’s construction of and response to protecting women from gender violence toward the build-up of the prison nation along racial and gender lines.” The anti-BLM argument is also known for cherry-picking statistics that paint a negative picture of Black culture and behavior – rejecting the idea of systemic discrimination in law-enforcement while simultaneously upholding racially discriminatory practices. Another academic article from a Harvard research study stated, “but it is in the juvenile justice system that race discrimination appears most widespread- minorities (and youth in predominantly minority jurisdictions) are more likely to be detained and receive out-of-home placements than whites regardless of ‘legal’ considerations.” So not only does mass incarceration have deeply traumatic effects that negatively impact gender roles, the cycle of incarceration often begins in childhood, before brains are even fully developed.
So while Candace and her followers may have seen the young Black man in the video as the sole participant in his violent act, as terrible as that act was, I see a whole system, or web, of forces at play. Young Black boys are being traumatized and socialized by prison culture and police officers’ true purpose is not to put a stop to it. In fact, police, by their own account, have been trained to ensure that this system of oppression continues. In an extremely chilling essay on medium.com, “Confessions of a Former Bastard Cop” the author not only admits to having been trained to desire violence and to never rat out a fellow cop, no matter how much they abuse their position of power, but he also admits to his complete ineffectiveness to protect women from the crimes like the one this video depicted:
“I can count very few times my monopoly on state violence actually made our citizens safer, and even then, it’s hard to say better-funded social safety nets and dozens of other community care specialists wouldn’t have prevented a problem before it started.” If Black women do not want to take his word for it though, perhaps they would be more willing to trust the opinion of a fellow Black women who was also a cop before she was fired for trying to stop a fellow white cop from using unnecessary force. As the article here describes, the Buffalo police officer served on the force for 19 years before being fired for jumping on the back of a white police officer who was using a chokehold on a Black suspect, losing her pension that she was just one year shy of receiving in the process. She stated about the life-altering event, “The message that they sent was clear: Even as a police officer, you don’t stand up against police brutality.”
It’s not unfathomable that Black women who identify as conservative would fall for the narrative that the sort of violence by Black men they too often fall victim to is the fault of “broken Black culture.” After all, on the surface that appears entirely true. Digging a bit deeper reveals, however, that the broken parts of Black culture haven’t been broken by Black people. It’s white people’s creation of the prison industrial complex and resulting mass incarceration of Black people that has created the broken, hyper-masculine part of Black culture that Black women often fall victim to. Not only that, but white people are responsible for money being funneled into the prison industrial complex, which includes law enforcement at the patrolling level, rather than into social welfare programs that could prevent many crimes from occurring in the first place. Again, I quote the “ex bastard cop” –
My job as a police officer required me to be a marriage counselor, a mental health crisis professional, a conflict negotiator, a social worker, a child advocate, a traffic safety expert, a sexual assault specialist, and, every once in a while, a public safety officer authorized to use force, all after only a 1000 hours of training at a police academy.
Racist white people love the Black Conservative anti-BLM argument because it blames Black people's problems on them and the very social safety net that, if expanded and improved by defunding police and the prison industrial complex, would take much of the profits that keep them in positions of unchecked power. Sadly, Black Conservatives who fall for Candace Owen's brand of racism, don't realize they're falling right into white people's trap because the real modern-day plantation is not the Democratic party. The new slavery is the prison industrial complex, the cycle of poverty, and the unchecked capitalist economy that our bastard cops are trained to defend at all costs. I'm listening to the Black voices who have studied the effects of institutionalized, systemic racism all of their lives and I can say with clarity and conviction that I support Black men, women, and children through my support of Black Lives Matter.