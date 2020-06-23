After their arm is raised aloft in victory, it’s natural for a boxer to experience a range of emotions. One might be relief that the months and months of preparation and sacrifice have been worth it, while for others it might be hunger, as attention often quickly turns to the next challenge.
For many, however, the overriding emotion is ecstasy and a desire to celebrate their achievements – especially if they’ve earned a belt or secured a career-defining victory over a close rival.
In this article, we will look at some of the ways that boxers in recent times have celebrated their biggest career wins.
Hitting the town
Tyson Fury’s TKO victory over Deontay Wilder was a milestone win for the Englishman, who felt hard done by after seeing his last bout with the Bronze Bomber ruled a draw. This time around there was no argument as Fury outboxed his opponent from start to finish.
And in typical Fury fashion, the new heavyweight champion partied at the Hakkassan Nightclub at the MGM Grand. Reports claim he arrived with a group of around 50 people, which included reality TV star and Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury.
Fury is also rumored to have landed a $6,000 jackpot win on casino games that evening, capping a great night and leaving us questioning where he finds the energy.
Partying with fans
Meanwhile, Fury’s rival Anthony Joshua achieved some degree of redemption with a victory over Andy Ruiz, JR. Ruiz, JR. has scored a shock win against the Brit some months earlier, but the former Olympian was dominant in the rematch.
Reports in UK newspapers Joshua partied until 6 am the following morning alongside promoter Eddie Hearn. It’s also believed that a group of his supporters were invited to join him on his flight home, where the celebrations continued.
Indeed, many fighters seem to see their celebrations as an opportunity to thank fans for their support, especially as many will have splashed out thousands of dollars for tickets, travel and accommodation. It’s great to see them give something back.
Rehabilitation and focus
For others, the reality is less exciting. While the likes of Fury and Joshua generate almost as many headlines for their antics outside of the ring, other boxers are much more lowkey in their celebrations.
For Gennady Golovkin, the post-fight period usually means reflection and quiet congratulations, with the majority of focus on the challenges ahead and not on finding the nearest nightclub. This is why you’re less likely to see GGG make the headlines in between fights. There are those for whom the idea of popping champagne corks is the furthest thing from their mind, even after a major victory. Many in-ring athletes choose to abstain from alcohol – sometimes it’s for religious reasons, but frequently it is in order to better support their physical ambitions.
Teetotalism is a common tactic utilized across combat sports, with benefits including muscle growth acceleration and better all-round vitality. This is why you’ll find that even those who drink heavily moderate their consumption and often quit completely in the lead-up to fights.
Of course, every boxer is different and every one of us has our own strategy for celebrating and letting off some steam. And, in truth, in a boxing context, it’s difficult to spot any correlation between success and those that abstain from overindulging in victory. I guess we all deserve to kick back once in a while!