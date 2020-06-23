There is only one way to coast in life. Downhill. Over the past few months alone, we have seen a tremendous rise in momentum from citizens in this country sick of the way things are going and voicing their opinions. Metaphorically speaking, we can address this as the “Blue Wave,” and it is looking to come crashing down on November 3rd. Staying along that metaphor, in order for the results to come to fruition for the Blue Wave, several things need to happen including the size of that wave gaining so much momentum that it becomes as destructive as a wrecking ball the size of a tsunami.
One thing that cannot happen is slowing down. A line from Under Siege 2 that has always stuck when in a competitive situation is that, “assumption is the mother of all f*#& ups.” That is not really a genuine concept for anyone who has read books like “The Art of War.” The second you allow an opening for your competition to gain an advantage, they will take that momentum and run with it in the blink of an eye.
Day in and day out, President Trump finds new and amazing ways to make a mockery of our country and the office he runs. Failure to understand basic concepts of upholding the very oath he took as he was inaugurated and exploiting that daily through social media, or worse, on camera interviews. For anyone who can think for themselves or understands the true greatness of our United States, his statements lead him to be an egomaniac, narcissistic, pathological liar. His statements truly show his inept view of the nation as a whole and clearly caters to his supporters and the 1% of the nation who are economically well off.
In general, we can usually expect a little over half the nation to vote in an election and results are usually close enough to say the country is close to split between the candidates that represent the two political parties in American Government. That does not mean that half the country is Democrat and half is Republican. You will always have your straight ballot voters for each party, but many American’s choose not to identify with the two major parties and vote based on what may be best for them or the country at the time of the election.
As recently as the beginning of this year, the Blue Wave almost appeared to be about the strength as a current in a stream. The left side of the spectrum seemed incredibly broken, almost split in half. As the race to decide who would be the representative to the Democratic Party to face off with Trump in November heated up, it started to feel a bit like 2016. The far left progressive liberal backers who supported Bernie Sanders in 2016 arguably played a damning role in the result of Donald Trump winning the Presidency, because they elected to not vote at all or vote in a way that didn’t support the main two contenders in Hillary Clinton and Trump. Bernie Sanders losing to Joe Biden here in 2020 opened the door for many Sanders supporters to claim they once again would not vote for Biden. This time many gave reasons as to the content of his character or the perception the media gave of Biden being an alleged sexual predator. This would further separate and distance the left side of the political spectrum, this weakening our position to dethrone Trump the Tyrant.
Worse than that would be the fact that the conservative end of the spectrum, the Republican Party, seemed very well aligned as a whole. From an unbiased point of view, their strength was simply that they were more unified as a party. The MAGA supporters who blindly follow Trump will not hear of voting democrat. Unfortunately, with our current President, the White Supremacist groups and the radically racist minded who believe MAGA means “bring American back to the 1800’s” or “Make America White Again,” are part of that blind following. Rural residents outside of major metropolitan areas have more of a traditionalist view of life stereotypically that they see an “American Pride” to vote Republican. The 1% of the wealth in the country or people invested with larger corporations economically would most likely stay voting Red. No matter what the actual reasons people vote for Donald Trump, they seemed to be whole as a party.
Then in typical 2020 fashion, the tides seem to have turned a bit. With the spread of the COVID virus, leading to a nationwide panicked pandemic, 120K people dying and leading to a strong holt to the economy causing 20 million people to be out of work, the nation took notice of the lack of ability Trump had to lead a nation through the events at hand. Critically, the misinformation spread from Trump alluding that COVID 19 was a hoax, or not to be dealt with but rather managed as time progressed, caused the result of the virus to spread and spike quickly in many areas of the nation. Many people would find out the hard way that the virus was far too real and to be feared.
Measures were put into place by many governing bodies throughout the United States to help try and flatten the curve and stop the spread. Most notably to socially distance from others and when in public to wear a mask. Many leaders throughout the nation lead by example and wore a mask. The reason was not just to attempt to stop contracting the virus but prevent spread. The simple concept revolving around the idea of preventing the spread to someone who has underlying causes or is part of a demographic age-wise that would have the hardest battle with the virus. Our President elects not to wear a mask, allegedly out of the vainness that he does not like how it looks. Maybe that is true, which is terrible, but it really could be that in his mind, he really does believe the virus is a hoax. Either way, with the public disapproval through polls of how he has handled the pandemic, we can see a little more unification on the left side of the spectrum to vote against Trump.
During all of this, we get the protests and riots that started with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. For the first time in modern history that we know of, we have a President cowering in a secret bunker with the threat of these protests possibly getting out of control of the authorities assigned to work the crowds. What speaks more volumes is the big picture. These protests were not being heard at the leadership level nationally. Instead of getting the point of what a large portion of the country was trying to express, President Bone Spurs dug those heels in and made protestors out to be criminals and in principle waged war against the citizens of this country. He signaled in for military help and was boasting in a disgusting way of how easy it was for the military to control the protestors. He then continued to show his ignorance by claiming his interpretation of what the BLM/Defund the Police demonstration was about, alluding that the radical left was calling for no police. Once again, his supporters eat it up. However, as continued displays of police brutality and suggestive racially motivated aggressiveness by police mounting the news, we see a rise of people fed up with the current direction is going. Another momentum builder for the Blue Wave.
The most recent and probably most public of Cheeto Man’s many humiliations was the laughable flop of his rally this past weekend in Tulsa, OK. Oklahoma his about as “Red” of a state as can be. Not one county went Democrat in 2016. Leading up to the event at the BOK Center, Trump had bragged that a million people were trying to attend, and further claiming that between the (approximately) 20,000 people arena and the 40,000 people overflow site meant that a little over 900,000 people would not be able to attend. The rally saw around 7,000 people attend, ironically showing a sea of open blue seats as the event filmed. He blithered on to open the rally with drawing attention to his infamous ramp walk at West Point and drew applause when he drank a glass of water with one hand (he had probably been practicing that all week in the bunker). The easily entertained crowd cheered on as he continued with ridiculous claims to slow down COVID testing and referring to a criminal of Hispanic descent as “Hombre,” proving on and on of his ignorance.
Whether it was the fear of COVID that kept people from attending or the lack of faith people are getting on the right for their representative leader, it shows a sign of intelligence. Either way, Trump returned to the White House, being photographed looking deflated and defeated as he exited Marine 1.
It may seem at times that the President is self-sabotaging his chances at re-election. At times, it seems his ego believes there is no one that should not vote for him because he believes he is doing a phenomenal job in office. The release of Bolton’s book, and the constant fight to discredit or stop the release, or even the stifling of his own niece’s book citing NDA’s in place make him look weak and scared. The alleged ties to his dealings with Russia and China and their efforts to steal this election. Outcries in the media for voter suppression in Red States are highlighting the fear of the left showing up to vote. He is already paving the way with excuses if he loses in November with claims of possible voter fraud with the use of mail in voting.
Make no mistake, the Blue Wave has momentum right now, but cannot take one minute for granted. Assuming Trump is down for the count in any fashion could lead to a disastrous result on November 3rd. As a known con man, it is almost certain he has a scheme up his sleeve. His lack of true fear of losing despite all these constant reminders of his ineptness to lead the country is the most worrisome suggestion of a plan to cheat the election. Either he loses and cries voter fraud, or he wins by some sort of his own voter fraudulent scheme in place, he will continue to mock our democracy. This needs to be a blow out. It needs to be a historic landslide victory in November. It starts now. Vote any way you can. In person, by mail/absentee for whatever reason. We cannot take one thing for granted here with the risk of the next 30 years at stake if we have Trump another 4 years in office. There will be nothing left and the America we strive to be will continue to reverse in directions of its great freedoms. Do not assume we have it in the bag, act as if we are so far behind so the fight does not stop.
