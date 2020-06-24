The only thing that you can do without fear of facing any casualties’ is playing online casinos usa games. We all know hockey as the most dangerous sport in the world. But have you ever come to think that boxing can also fall in that category? Well, we reckon it is amongst those dangerous games.
As much as gamblers can win real money through betting on boxing. The facts will always remain that it is one of those chancy games. And because of that most boxers have suffered massive injuries.
Who still remembers the brawl between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield? Benny Paret went into a coma after suffering 18 consecutive punches. There are actually many of them. On that note, let’s list some of the most horrific moments in boxing.
Mike Tyson Bites off Evander Holyfield’s Ear
The most anticipated boxing encounter in 1997 came into play with Tyson pitting Evander Holyfield. The two were battling for the heavyweight championship title. Only the best would walk away with the belt on their shoulder.
The tension was high in Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena when Mike Tyson was struggling to overcome his opponent. Tyson decided to do something drastic as he went on and bite off a part of the opponent’s ear. Two points were deducted from Tyson, but that didn’t send enough message as he went on and tried it the second time. This time, the match was called off and Tyson was suspended from boxing.
Frankie Campbell – Brain Detached from Skull
At some point in life, you will have to appreciate the existence of casino online games. No injuries, no losses. Rather if you lose, you can go on and try again to win real money but that was not the case for Frankie Campbell.
Bear knocked out Campbell in the second round. Nevertheless, in the fifth round all hell broke loose for the former, as the latter hit his opponents so hard that it knocked off his brain from the skull.