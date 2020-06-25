What is Liberalism you ask, and why do I think it is bullshit?
Liberalism and progressivism are not the same thing. Liberalism believes we are all the same and given the same goals and education, can fundamentally achieve the same ends. i.e.: good jobs, success in education, the same familial affiliations and goals in life. It discounts cultural norms, differences in class issues and religious values. It also doesn’t understand diminishment by racial class, or disability. It is also a capitalist focused political philosophy.
Liberalism is basically inept at actual social change. It can provide money over money over money –directed at what the controlling power thinks is “reasonable.” It believes in people wanting the common good of one another. It does not take into account the mere vicious greed that capitalism imbues in its many billionaires and corporations.
It believes the market will ultimately provide what the people need in economic gain, personally, without dynamic intervention by the government as long as the proper attention is paid to funding “just enough” socially advantageous aspects of life–education for one. It does not compensate for diminishment by disability, race or gender. It will not care if your parents were slaves. It does not believe in the “reasonableness” of, “just getting a proper education as good start in life.” It buys in to the concept that capitalism can always provide a way to greatness if one tries hard enough.
Disregarded are the biased prejudices that keep common achievers from understanding one another, the beginnings and ends of each other and the give and take of each individual or group. While some liberal adherents throw money and common capitalism at disenfranchised groups, they do not take into account the needs to the group they are attempting to assist. They moderate and conserve to the lesser or more extent they believe is important, usually missing the point.
Speaking with and asking of disenfranchised individuals and asking them what they need and want, seems antithetical to most liberal leaders and theoreticians. They go only so far–and not enough. There is a philosophical dilemma. They believe if they go too far, it will upset the balance of power, and demean the capitalist agenda. It never is enough and frequently only helps SOME of the disenfranchised, and doesn’t make sufficient structural change to address the emerging needs to these groups as well as address the needs of those usually met by the status quo.
Socialism, as a basic philosophy is fine, but can become problematic when adherents use those philosophical basis to guide them much like a religious doctrine. It also places too much emphasis on government-based existence. It does not promote ambition, innovation and inspiration. A modified capitalist structure that addresses a progressive policy pattern and more fair taxation, can provide the best model. It must have a values-based educational program that informs and directs its citizens to take active participation in their government. This can be accomplished specifically, in the United States, by the solid, policy-based formula that Elizabeth Warren has worked for, consulted with and has plan to institute. She is the wise woman of our century. She is the answer. We must take her seriously.