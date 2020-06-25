Many people who watch boxing events like to place a bet on the action. How we bet on boxing has considerably changed over the past few years, and it has changed for the better.
Gone are the days when you had to travel to find a local betting office to place bets, now we have the convenience of mobile betting apps to get a bet on.
The overall service has also changed, we now have more ways than ever before to place bets, plus the ability to bet during a fight, based on what we are seeing happen to the two boxers.
This has all improved the service, and with boxing continuing to grow as both a sport in general and as a betting sport, we could see a lot more improvement in the future.
The Number of Events Covered
We have seen a rapid rise in the number of events covered by bookmakers. In the past, we would see the major fights plus the best supporting fights covered but now that is no longer the case.
We now see all fights on televised bills covered by the bookmakers, even those that are at the very front of a bill with fighters that are either making their debut or have only been seen in small events up until this point.
A number of smaller events around the country are also being covered which is great to see. You don’t need to be watching a fight with a big superstar like Tyson Fury involved, if it’s something smaller, perhaps local to you that you are attending, betting will more than likely be available.
The actual number of events has been the biggest push forward from bookmakers in terms of their boxing coverage and why things have improved.
Betting Markets Available
Another big move has been the number of betting markets available. Again, gone are the days when you were only able to bet on the winner of the fight.
This made it almost impossible for many to get involved in the bigger bouts, because these often have a long odds on favourite, so there is little value out there for punters.
The bookmakers offering a strong boxing service to their customers now have many different options that you can use. Those at thebookiesoffers.co.uk have an extensive range of betting markets including round betting, how the fight will be won, how many knockdowns there will be and much more.
These all allow punters to get involved and place a bet on a fight even if it looks to be a one-sided affair, something people couldn’t do in the past with limited markets.
In Play Boxing Betting
The world of in play betting has transformed betting as a whole, and the big televised boxing events will be found inside the in play section of a betting website.
This means, if you choose to, you can place a bet during the fight rather than before it. You will see the standard markets available here, plus a few more such as will a knockdown take place in the next round.
This opens up a whole new element and gives punters the option to bet based on their opinion of the fight so far and what they think will happen next.
Despite already taking off, in play betting is still considered to be something that is growing and improving so expect to see this rise over the coming years.
In terms of boxing events, expect more to be covered and more markets to be made available as bookmakers look for ways of improving their already impressive service.