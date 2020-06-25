By David “The Journeyman” Vaught
Joe Frazier, born Joseph William Frazier on January 12th, 1944, was the undisputed Heavyweight Champion from February 1970 until January 1973, when he met a strong, young slugger named George Foreman. Joe was the youngest of twelve children, he grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina. His parents, Rubin and Dolly Frazier, were sharecroppers and Joe was no stranger to hard work. From a young age he had aspirations of becoming a professional boxer. He would hang makeshift heavy bags made from stuffing burlap bags with leaves and moss. He would imagine that he was going to be the next Joe Louis. Frazier left school at an early age and moved to New York City with an older brother at age fifteen. He had hoped to find work, but jobs were scarce.
Eventually, he relocated to Philadelphia and found work in a slaughterhouse. His dreams of a boxing career stayed with him and he would punch hanging sides of beef to stay sharp. This unorthodox boxing routine reportedly inspired the scene from the movie “Rocky” released in 1976. Joe began boxing in 1961 and in 1964 he won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
He was crowned Heavyweight Champion in 1968, but with Muhammad Ali being stripped of the title in 1967, Joe had to prove himself to be considered the undisputed champ. His chance came on March 8th, 1971.
Joe used his signature left hook to knock the bigger, heavier Ali down in the final round of the fight, earning a unanimous decision. Joe lost his title to George Foreman in 1973 but would fight Ali two more times. Losing to Ali in 1974 and facing him again in 1975. Billed the Thrilla in Manilla, their final meeting is widely considered one of the greatest bouts in history. Ali, asked about the fight, replied “It was like death” …
"Closest thing to dyin' that I know of". Frazier was prevented, by his trainer Eddie Futch, from coming out for the final round. Futch made the decision based on Joe's failing eyesight. Upon hearing that Futch was going to stop the fight, Joe protested saying "I want him boss". Futch replied "Sit down, son. It's all over. No one will ever forget what you did here today." Eddie Futch was right, nearly fifty years later, we haven't forgotten the greatness of Smokin' Joe Frazier.