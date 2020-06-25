By Marc “Kid Huevos” Livitz
82 years ago on June 22nd, newspapers across the United States were undoubtedly heavy with several layers of ink with the news that a small victory over fascism took place in the Bronx. Long before the American Civil Rights movement or at least the idea of equal rights for everyone took shape to become the cornerstone which always seems under construction to this very day, there was one night in the Summer of 1938 when many indeed came together. Joseph Louis Barrow, more commonly known as Joe Louis, avenged his lone professional defeat at the time by way of a crushing first round knockout triumph over Max Schmeling. Two years earlier, Schmeling pulled off a shock stoppage win over the highly favored heavyweight champion in the twelfth round, which would have been seen as well as accepted a bit differently had he not taken the championship belt back to Germany so that he could receive approval from Adolf Hitler.
Although Schmeling himself was never proven to hold warm sentiments towards Nazi ideologies, he was nonetheless seen as one, if not then a clueless rube. In 1936, Schmeling claimed that he knew when to best strike at “The Brown Bomber”. A snapping right staggered Joe in the fourth round and sent him to the canvas for the first time in his career. A well placed right uppercut set the stage for what would be the end of the night for the champion from Detroit in round twelve. Just so this article doesn’t become a piece better read over a few nights on your Kindle or Nook, I’ll do my best to cut some corners, as unnecessary and unwarranted as it may actually be.
Leading up to their rematch on June 22, 1938, Schmeling may have tripped the life ‘fantastisch’ a bit too much, as he fought only three times before he met Louis in the ring for a second showdown. In fact, he took eighteen months off after his surprising win. That sounds normal in today’s terms, as so many champions may fight twice per year, but as we all know, it wasn’t always like that. In any case, our budgets would revolt if world renowned fighters competed with the same frequency today. By contrast to Schmeling’s break from the ring, Joe was back two months later and fought eleven times leading up to that Summer evening in June 1938. The most notable of these contests took place 81 years ago Monday, which was the abrupt end to Jim Braddock’s run as “The Cinderella Man”. Joe knocked out Braddock in the eighth round.
By the time the rematch between Louis and Schmeling was set, much of the world was on its heels. As the United States did its best to remain isolated and peaceful, this wasn’t the case on the other side of the Atlantic. Perhaps one of the best documentaries on Joe Louis was showcased on HBO a dozen years ago. “Joe Louis: America’s Hero Betrayed” covers the two fights in great fashion. As thousands filed into Yankee Stadium, millions more huddled around the radio in living rooms, on the streets and in the alleys around the country.
Not only had the implications of the rematch drawn lines between America and Nazi Germany, without question the bigger notion by far was the feeling that for at least one night, black Americans could have a world figure on their side fighting for a common cause. The bell rang to begin the fight that the globe was clamoring to see and hear and the styles of the two fighters appeared markedly different. As Max Schmeling held out his outstretched left glove, Joe Louis quickly looked for a way inside. After a few brief exchanges, the man from Detroit caught Schmeling flush on the chin with a quick right for the bout’s first knockdown. The strategy worked a second time and Joe dropped the German once again, this time with a brief barrage of head shots.
Just moments later, that would be as they say, that. A hard right to the body was followed by an equally powerful shot to the head, which sent Max down for the third and final time. His corner would come to his rescue. We all know how things went down after that. Schmeling, 56-10-4, 30 KO’s, fought once again in July of 1939 and shortly thereafter, Germany hatched a plan to declare war on Poland, thereby starting World War II. He would ultimately be sent to fight on the German front and went on to fight five more times from 1947 to 1948. He lived to be 99.
As for Joe, he kept on rolling, kept on fighting, kept on winning and even enlisted in the U.S. Army for short stint during the war, mostly for promotional purposes and boosting morale. His boxing resume is one to share for all time. A dozen years as heavyweight champion of the world and 25 straight title defenses. Joe passed away in April of 1981 and rests forever at Arlington National Cemetery.
There will never be another fight with the worldwide appeal, social importance and moral relevance as the rematch between Max Schmeling and Joe Louis on June 22, 1938.