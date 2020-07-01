Bronx, New York native, and nine-time Emmy award-winning multifaceted entertainer Carl Reiner passed away June 29, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. He was 98 years old. Reiner’s career spanned seven decades including the early years of television to feature films of today. He was the father of acclaimed actor and director Rob Reiner (THE PRINCESS BRIDE 1987), WHEN HARRY MET SALLY (1989), THE FIRST WIVES CLUB (1996).
Mr. Reiner’s early career included stage work. He worked on Broadway productions of Inside U.S.A., Alive and Kicking, Something Different, So Long, 47th Street and The Roast.
His television appearances include YOUR SHOW OF SHOWS (1950), PLAYHOUSE 90 (1956), THE NEW STEVE ALLEN SHOW (1961), BURKE’S LAW (1963), THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW (1961), GOOD MORNING WORLD (1967) THAT GIRL (1966), NIGHT GALLERY (1969), ROWAN AND MARTIN’S LAUGH-IN, THE NEW DICK VAN DYKE SHOW (1971), THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW (1967), FRASIER (1993), MAD ABOUT YOU (1995), THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1992), KING OF THE HILL (1997), ALLY MCBEAL (1997), CROSSING JORDAN 2001), BOSTON LEGAL (2004), HOUSE (2004), PARKS AND RECREATION (2009), TWO AND A HALF MEN (2003), HOT IN CLEVELAND (2010), JAKE AND THE NEVERLAND PIRATES (2011), YOUNG & HUNGRY (2014), FAMILY GUY (1999), and ANGIE TRIBECA (2016).
His film credits include THE GAZEBO (1959), GIDGET GOES HAWAIIAN (1961), OH, GOD! (1977), THE JERK (1979), SUMMER SCHOOL (1987), THE ADVENTURES OF ROCKY AND BULLWINKLE (2000), THE MAJESTIC (2001), OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001), OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004, OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007), and TOY STORY 4 (2019).
Reiner was also a prolific writer and director for several television series and films including THE THRILL OF IT ALL (1963), THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW (1961), THE COMIC (1969), THE MAN WITH TWO BRAINS (1983), OH, GOD! (1977), THE JERK (1979), ALL OF ME (1984), SUMMER RENTAL (1985), SUMMER SCHOOL (1987), SIBLING RIVALRY (1990), and THAT OLD FEELING (1997).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Carl Reiner's family and friends during their time of grief.