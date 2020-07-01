Certain activities don’t qualify as a sport. A pastime, hobby or pub game, perhaps, but certainly not a sport as so many of us see it. Pool, darts, horseshoes, archery and so on. Eye to hand, skill and practice are all required, of course, but it’s not anything that requires physical conditioning or the breaking of even a slight sweat. We could throw baseball into the argument, although the players do sweat because they’re standing for several hours out in the hot sun. One of the most disgusting and vile demonstrations which still draws a crowd is bullfighting. The matador teases an already freakishly pissed off animal with a red apron for while and then kills it.
In addition to the actions of the star of the show, why is the bull so incensed? Whether it’s due to an electric shock to the unmentionables or whatever the case may be, the damage is done well before the gate is raised.
Likewise, several states within the Constitutional Republic known as America took it upon themselves to inform its respective citizens that the current and unprecedented battle to conquer the Coronavirus pandemic was a done deal. At least, that’s what so many heard or believed it enough to think so. A number of states teased the public with the red apron. The people bit and then learned it was all a show.
We jumped the gun and assumed, as many Americans do, that would be that. We could handle it. Of course, far too many listened to Twitter instead of science and medicine. Trump and Pence may be indeed the smoke and the mirror when it comes to keeping the public informed, but a certain physician from Brooklyn may actually know what he’s saying. It didn’t matter to so many because after all, we’re a republic and our Governors called the shots whenever we lived. Alas, it didn’t work and despite the fact that several counties around the world have been able to curb the spread of the virus, the United States is now atop the mountain in terms of infected cases. Huzzah!
It’s a sad fact that 2020 will hold the distinction of seeing perhaps one million people die from Covid-19. Still, a country such as Korea (South Korea) is a tad closer to the epicenter of the virus than the United States, yes? How’d they manage to get by? They listened to common sense and ultimately understood the inherent risk of going out in public. Whenever necessary, they’d wear a mask. There are some in the United States who hide behind the First Amendment for the strangest reasons. There are those who don’t vote but still complain about the result. In any case, the latest example of such buffoonery is the screeching of voices coming from the pie holes of those who refuse to wear a mask.
This is where we are now and maybe state legislatures should take steps to place the refusal to wear one in the same category as drunk driving. Yes, it may sound a bit extreme, but let’s take a quick look at the subject, shall we? In some ways, the battle against driving while intoxicated is similar. Should you have a few too many pints at the pub and decide to bolt on home and in the process get initially stopped for speeding, then the penalties are multi-fold. You’ll have excessive speed and impaired driving on the same bill, which means you’ll have several categories of fines on county, city and sometimes even state levels. In short, a DWI can ruin your life. Why?
It’s certainly not because you like to drink while others work. It’s an effort to keep the streets safe and penalize those who endanger the lives of others. There are some who truly get what’s coming to them, yet two harmless margaritas are enough to get arrested should you take the wheel. It’s a preemptive measure, so why not treat the refusal to wear a mask in the same fashion? If one is selfish enough to ignore the proven and verifiable reasons why one is necessary, then why not hit them where it hurts?
After a certain point or a mandated grace period, then the fine for not wearing a mask in public can start at say, one hundred dollars and progressively go up for successive violations. We’re not begging people to wear a mask because we don’t want to see their faces, but rather to protect them from a virus that should have been somewhat curtailed before now.
We’re a great country but we don’t listen very well. Thousands and thousands are sick, dying and dead. Some didn’t listen. It’s part of our history. We were warned that the Shah of Iran was an iron-fisted dictator, but oil and strategic location was more important. Ever wonder why so many hate us? Don’t answer just yet. They’re too busy laughing at us to care.Contact the Feature Writers