Sometimes, a twinge of fraud is necessary. Bruce Springsteen would explain that is exactly what a key ingredient to his success has been. Not in some sort of malicious way, but he was not the street racing punk you may get the perception of through his lyrics. In fact, to further prove that point, Bruce would chronicle in his book “Born to Run,” that he was in a way taught to drive in a cross-country voyage in the beginning of his career. He is a gifted artist and storyteller. Frankly, I would be shocked if anyone had cared about the backstories of the rocker while they listened to his 3-hour, high energy concerts anyway. But the truthful human being he is with himself and others allows for that understanding on how he honed in on his craft.
That preface can show the joy where a little smoke and mirrors can be ok in life. Would anyone call Springsteen a fraud? Most likely not. The persona of his music brings positive vibes and a sense of togetherness.
When we have a problem with a fraudulent persona is when the beliefs and actions are so blind that they cause the exact opposite effect. They divide and conquer as opposed to unite and solidify. This is the exact fraudulent persona we have sitting in the White House currently in a, sadly, elected position to lead the nation. The history of Donald Trump is arguably the most disturbing chronicled journey to the White House in modern times.
Trump is of German-Scottish dissent, his father being 2nd generation American and his mother being a Scotland native. That is not so much a problem, this is America, home of the brave land of the free. This aspect of our country and the roots of Trump should remain important as we go through his journey to our most prestigious and powerful position in American government.
People need to remember that most people either do not follow politics that closely and are easily influenced by outside factors when it comes time to vote. Many people hear a name they recognize and pending their association with the name, will vote accordingly. Another instance of comparison is the uneducated who follow the paranoia driven messages portrayed by Fox News and take as gospel. Whether we like it or not, Trump’s name was known more by the casual non political follower as someone they had known to have the reputation of a rich real estate mogul who got into the public’s eye even more on NBC’s The Apprentice.
The educated individual who studied the candidates prior to election would have had serious qualms about putting this man in a position of power. Someone would have dug up all the failed business ventures Trump had been a part of. Investing in the causes of those failures, the results of those failures, the public controversies and the outspoken ignorance would have shut this down before it started. Unfortunately, as the late great George Carlin claimed, “think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
Some of those failed business ventures include the short-lived United States Football League that folded in 1985. If I were to ever give a shred of fairness to that, it would be that going up against the NFL is a very hard task. Some have tried all have failed. However, Trump led the strategy to move the USFL schedule of games to play as competition to the NFL schedule. As still developing product against the most dominating sports entity in America, it was doomed from the start. He simply did not measure correctly and got squashed. Nonetheless, it was a failed venture. Really strong talents went on to find their way to the NFL, others found themselves out of work.
His focus would shift back to real estate, though he held other ventures that failed, like his self-named airline. In real estate, he would attempt to target the extra curriculars to drive his businesses in a positive direction, or so he thought. I will be the first to admit that I am like a large population of American film watchers who have intrigue in films revolving around American La Cosa Nostra. One of my favorite films in that genre would be Casino. There is a very simple concept outlined in the movie. Casinos exist to take your money. No matter what, the house always wins. The longer you play, the more you stand to lose. It begs the greatest question in my mind: How do you own a casino that loses money? How incompetent do you need to be to screw that up? As time went on and his play in the real estate game gained assets in casinos, by the end of 2009, his casinos management group had bankruptcies and during the tenure of all this, Trump himself had suffered bankruptcies.
It can be argued as a capitalist, he knows the system to do as little as possible and still come out with money. These assets alone should have thrived beyond anyone’s wildest riches, and for Trump, his alleged net worth would indicate he did very well despite the failures in the businesses themselves.
There is a huge problem with what was just outlined when it comes to Trump being elected President of the United States. Leading a country is not a game. It is not an asset you can milk dry with you being the only one benefiting until it ceases to exist. We have seen his lack of ability to be action oriented for the success of our country on so many instances that it leads the argument he really does look at the country as an asset and a business of which he will profit from when he walks away, no matter when and how.
Most notably, the country has seen the failed leadership with no action during the current COVID-19 pandemic. With over 120k+ lives lost, no plan to try and get ahead, stupidly idiotic comments about slowing testing down, constantly defying the simplest precautions of wearing a mask, the pandemic continues to spread. There is some irony that at this point in we are seeing many blue led states have decreasing cases (by no means perfect) that seem to have the curve flattening a bit, where many red states are spiking to record and fearful numbers of cases confirmed. Further results have left 20M people out of work and the economy crippled. More irony, the key attraction from those conservatives to elect Trump was believed to be his hope in a thriving economy, you guessed it, based on his billionaire net worth from being a successful businessman.
But perhaps the greatest mask of fraud that can arguably tied to Trump revolves around Patriotism. As president, one should be so prideful in being an American that every action indicates a love for your country. With common sense that with our country being bipartisan, you will never make everyone happy (we must accept that by now as we navigate repairing what this orange turd’s term has come to).
When growing up, Cheeto Man found ways after being medically cleared to be drafted to avoid active duty. The cited reason was bone spurs. With the suspicions around the legitimacy around that, the release of his taxes, his education records, and now other indictments about personal or private information has been attempted to be legally blocked. His love for the military extends to the concept of law and order, and the ability to command force to show his dominance. This was clearly demonstrated with his use of military force against citizens of his own country during protests of police brutality in the death of George Floyd, resurfacing the Black Lives Matter presence. His ignorance to that has caused an even wider divide in this country, generating paranoid hateful emotions and tensions in everyday life. Though it is disgusting and condemnable, it is not unbelievable as someone who has not deemed the KKK as a terrorist organization, though deems an anti-fascist movement a domestic terror group. Loyalties do strike deep with his family history of alleged ties to the KKK, and history of the Trump real estate factions illegally denying African Americans apartments in lieu of white applicants.
This last week, however, news broke of the man with the title of President of The United States, was made aware of contracts on the heads of US Soldiers to the Taliban from Russia. Following this original debriefing, Donnie Doll Hands continued to extend an invitation to Vladimir Putin to the G7 Summit. With the breaking of this news to the American public, he has denied that he was made aware of this. Several reports from several intelligence agencies contradict his statements. Either way, it was an opportunity to do something, anything. He did NOTHING. It is the first time in history that I can even recall that we have the head of our government in a position where the American people feel he should be arrested for treason as the result of being a traitor to America.
A con man with several failed business ventures, (and not even all of them were mentioned, we will save Trump University for another day) a history of deplorable ignorance in the way of racism and treasonous acts should be enough for America to say they have had enough and 4 more years would be a disaster. His constant mockery of our constitution and abuse of power was called out as being the third active president formally impeached (Nixon was subject to impeachment but was out of office prior to the end of investigations). Despite all these ridiculous instances of the fraud of a president this man is, I urge members of the #BlueWave and any other self-identified voters against Trump to vote early, vote now, any way possible. Do not give this deceitful egotistical maniac any room to execute a scheme to win. Do not let the Red Machine continue to oppress our voting capabilities. Four more years of Moscow Comrade Trump will leave nothing left of our great land to repair and rebuild on.