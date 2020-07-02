By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
As the understanding and discussion of structural racism grows, many people are concluding that at the root of racism, is classism, and that classism is the “real” problem needing to be solved. These people are not wrong about money and the use of it to oppress marginalized populations. You really can trace every form of oppression back to the never-ending quest to obtain more money, or capital, in all its various forms, and the willingness of people to exploit others for their own financial gain. Nevertheless, ending classism is not a cure for racism, or any other ism, and I am going to explain why.
Let’s start with the analysis of a different ism – ableism. According to Wikipedia, “in 2013 a councillor in the UK called Colin Brewer said that disabled children ‘should be put down’ to save money.”1 It seems that most of the hate that is directed at disabled people comes from the misconception that they are “a drain on society.” As someone who has been disabled since birth, I feel the intense pressure to prove my value to society every day and I have to continually fight feelings of shame that come from ableist attitudes that are deeply embedded in American culture and thus, my own belief system. I have worked and paid income taxes for a good portion of my adulthood, but I also have had extended periods of time that I was, frustratingly, unemployed. Ironically, I believe the reasons for these extended periods of unemployment also stem from ableist attitudes and the resulting discriminatory hiring practices of employers. However, even if my disability itself was responsible for me being unable to work or earn a competitive wage, should my value as a human being be reduced to my ability to earn an income? Correspondingly, should it be depleted by the cost that my care, like assistance with daily needs like showering and getting out of bed, imposes?
Those questions, while mostly rhetorical, were intentionally used to get you to really think about the value we place on a person’s potential to yield a profit over all other assets – like compassion, creativity, unique perspective and all other traits or skills that aren’t necessarily considered “marketable.” Just how much has capitalism dehumanized us? Are only those who have skills considered “human capital” worth anything? While I know you’re screaming in your head, “Of course they aren’t!” our American values and principles tell a different story. The American dream and the idea that hard work and dedication are all that’s required to make it in life translates to “and if you’re poor and you can’t feed your family, or you’re homeless, it’s your own damn fault.” And to uphold this illusion and keep money in the pockets of those wielding the power, stereotypes were created. These stereotypes not only allowed for the rich and powerful to outright steal from, and exploit us under the cover of moral righteousness, they were used to divide us and turn the blame for our less-than-fortunate circumstances in life toward one another.
Race is nothing but a social construct formed out of a bunch of stereotypes used to create a group, and then separate that group from the majority, for the profit of the majority. The stereotypes about Black people being somehow more inclined to violence or savageness are as old as the justification for slavery that they were created to support. Furthermore, the stereotype that Black people are lazy is one that was created to blame Black people for their own poverty while simultaneously upholding the American “hard work pays off” illusion. There is obviously no biological difference between a person with dark skin and person with light skin’s capacity for hard work, or laziness for that matter, but we’ve been told it was true for so long that it’s become a part of the fabric of our racially biased socialization and belief system.
The same applies to the stereotype that disabled people can’t work, or mostly can’t, and that pitying disabled people is a way of showing them kindness or “letting them off the hook.” Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s easy to blame disabled people for others’ poorness when the unemployment rate of disabled people is so much higher and so many of them are dependent on government healthcare like Medicare and Medicaid, but that’s convenient since it distracts from the fact that rich corporate executives that own the majority of the country’s wealth pay less, proportionally, in taxes than the poorest people in the country and exploit the hell out of hedge funds and tax loopholes to amass their fortunes. So while people that literally make billions of dollars per year cheat the system to get ever-richer, disabled people and unemployed folks who can’t get a job despite their best efforts, get blamed for the poor state of our nation’s economy. Not only that but the pitying of disabled people by abled people does nothing to address employment discrimination or lack of access to public transportation, or lack of access to education, or any of the systemic issues that pose the real limits on the success of disabled people.
Unlike the medical model of disability, the social model of disability looks at disability as a naturally occurring part of human diversity and the limitations associated with it not being from the disability, or condition, itself but from a society that refuses to adapt or be inclusive of people that don’t fit into normative social standards. Trying to “fix” the person, instead of removing the social and political barriers to their success, is a waste of time and effort as not much short of the rare “cure” can fix someone with a disability to the extent necessary that they’ll be able to function in an ableist society. For example, despite the absurdly high unemployment rate of disabled people, most disabled people can, and want to work. Structural ableism keeps them from being able to do so, however, and then they are blamed for the economic welfare of poor, abled people. Similarly, Black and POC are blamed for being overly dependent on government assistance, even though structural racism both keeps them dependent on government assistance through, you guessed it, employment discrimination. lack of access to quality education, discrimination in law enforcement and the criminal justice system leading to mass incarceration and intergenerational poverty, lack of access to affordable public transportation, etc., etc., etc. In other words, Blackness is not what needs to be fixed. Lack of opportunity due to structurally oppressive practices is what needs fixing.
So even though all oppression of marginalized populations, including slavery, has started with money and greed and the exploitation of said population for the profit of the oppressors, the creation of stereotypes to justify the oppression and create division among the oppressed has evolved into a problem entirely independent of classism. Many of these stereotypes are as old as capitalism itself, so at least a few hundred years. Undoing the brainwashing effects of racist, ableist, phobic-of-all-things-othered capitalist propaganda is not going to happen by simple elimination of classism. If we all woke up tomorrow with the same exact amount of money, property, and assets, white people would still be blaming Black and POC and disabled people and calling them undeserving.
My point is, while classism is an issue that undoubtedly needs to be addressed and dismantled, racism, ableism, and all the other isms need to be individually addressed and dismantled with precision and deprogramming techniques that drive home the insidious nature of them to divide us and make would-be allies powerless against the true enemy. As a nation undergoing a revolution, we need to examine our internal biases and isms and face the work we must do head-on. We need to stop blaming one another for the miserable conditions of our existence and attack the capitalist machine for its cruel, conscious less crushing of humanity. Finally, we must start uplifting one another for reasons unrelated to our profit-making abilities or potential to yield a profit –
I see you and I value your life because it is precious.
I hear you and I know you are doing your best and that you are strong.
I feel your pain and frustration and I’ll be here to catch you if you fall.
We are in this together and we WILL win.
1. https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/AbleismContact the Feature Writers