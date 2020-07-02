We are heading into what should be a great refreshing weekend for everyone. Celebrating our nation’s independence should be this glorious festive holiday with fireworks, grilling and the relaxing adult beverage (if you are legally of age of course). It should be a hypothetical halfway point to reflect on the first half of the year and bring excitement to the rest of the year. Hell, this 4th of July takes place on a Saturday, so observance of Independence Day is a Friday for most, ending in a long weekend.
Part of that comes directly to light with reflection of the first half of the year. It metaphorically illustrates the presence of fireworks. Unfortunately, it’s not the kind a family can watch at the part after dark celebrating our independence. In fact, its been like a firework exploded prematurely in a world full of hay doused in gasoline. There is no other way to describe the first half of 2020 than “absolute s&*t.”
Politically, this nation is burning, and the flames are fanned by the radioactive orange glow of Cheeto Man daily. The continued disappointment of allowing hope to be present, only to realize you should only expect to be let down by this liar in chief. His incompetent handling of the pandemic has now allowed for over 120K deaths with cases spiking in more dominantly red states at this point. This scumbag still acts as if the virus is a hoax, a term he uses far too loosely as we will discover shortly. He claims the virus will still disappear on its own. This has led us to be the pariah of countries around the globe, who have started implementing their own bans of travel to or from the United States. A nation with every single advantage in the world from intelligence to wealth and resources is among the farthest behind the stopping of spreading of this virus.
Now add the 20 million people that were out of work due to the resulting shutdowns of areas to try and limit the spread. With many companies still demonstrating furloughs, many have filed bankruptcy, and many have ultimately shut down. The numbers demonstrating unemployment have gotten better as we enter July but let us not be fooled by the smoke and mirrors overlapping the big picture. While today’s unemployment rate was somewhere around 11%, the rate is that high because of the incompetence and proven to be unfit leader in the White House. It has completely tarnished any positive effect the economy has had over the last four years, which to be fair was the major hope of anyone who voted for this cheese puff back in 2016.
It would have been nice if that were the low point. Instead, the brush fire turned into a spreading wildfire within the American Population. Paranoia driven hatred has led the divide in the country to a potential state of irreparability. The Black Lives Matter Movement brought protests to the country against police brutality and systemic racism within law enforcement. Instead of uniting a country and all of our citizens with messages and actions of hope and unity, our ego-centric maniac of a President fills the Twitterverse and other media outlets with statements of forceful power used by his authority by use of the military to handle protesting crowds around Washington D.C.. The hypocrisy does not end there. As the injudicious elect declines to unite the country, he illustrates his clear racism by declaring an Anti-Fascist movement a domestic terror group, most recently adding that the Black Lives Matter movement is a symbol of hate. Yet as these protests take place, we see clear MAGA supporters proudly demonstrating their alignment with Neo-Nazism and pride and dedication to the KKK. Clear hate groups and actions unattended to by their master sitting atop the US Government.
Clearly, we have hit bottom. WRONG! With news breaking of awareness to bounties placed on US Soldier’s heads from Russia to the Taliban, Cheeto Man still has done nothing to secure the trust of the American people. He continues to loosely use the word “hoax” to describe the news that has been brought to light from many intelligence agencies and sources. The last time he used the word hoax inappropriately, the ongoing death toll beyond 120K people from a made-up virus is continuing. He has clearly shown his loyalties to the Russians time and time again. His betrayal this time arguably defines M.A.G.A. as Moscow Agent Governing America as Putin’s puppet continues to dance. This is nothing short of treason by a traitor of the American people. He has made a continuous mockery of our constitution, our democracy, himself and arguably the GOP. Not that there are sad feelings on the mockery he has made of the GOP, but it has taken bipartisan challenges to run a nation to good versus evil.
It is not only that we have hit a low point politically, but the morale of the nation is clearly at an all time low. The economy is struggling, resulting in hardships for many. Sports in America have essentially been on hiatus since the beginning of the pandemic. Though there is still progress to their returns, a second wave of COVID could be detrimental to even that joy for people. Little League and recreational sports have been ceased to operate in so many areas. Schools finished the year remote, and celebrations of achievements in ways of graduation were hard to come by.
From a personal level, the two things I love to do as hobbies are umpire baseball and softball and attend concerts. With little league shut down, the ability to be out and around baseball and softball has cost me money from not being able to call games, but most importantly, the joy of being out there doing so (I do voluntarily call games for Little League International for no pay). With summer tours cancelled, I missed out on several concerts I was set to attend. Far worse than anything I just selfishly mentioned, my kids cannot see their grandparents, an element I had growing up as what can now be defined as being taken for granted.
The reflection of the first half of 2020 sucks. There is no argument. Despite some of the political battles that wont cure themselves overnight, there is hope for change come November 3rd. What ground will be left to repair or rebuild is still yet to be determined. Agent Orange can still do more damage. If we speak now, speak in herds by voting as soon as possible and demolishing Comrade Trump in the electoral process, we can begin to re-unite. We can maybe act and plan a way around this pandemic, get our economy back on track and bring a social upbringing to light. If morale goes up, momentum builds, and anything becomes possible. If we fail to get Biden elected, we fail ourselves as a country and there is no bottom, we could hit. The pit of misery will expand, and it may be sooner than later to invest in some property abroad for a 4-year vacation. Four more years of this disgraceful racist Russian puppet is no good for anyone, and if you support this man, I challenge your ability to blink and talk at the same time, because you are an absolute moron.