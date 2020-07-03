The Fourth of July is as American as Reality TV. My oh my. This year, most of us will be celebrating our independence from Great Britain much different than years passed. I believe beaches will be closed, and movie theaters will also not be operating. Strange times.
If you are planning to have a get-together, I hope you practice social distancing and wear a mask. Of course, we cannot tell you that you have to follow this protocol, after all, is that not what we fought for, to have the right to say you have no right to tell me what to do?
You might be barbecuing for the Fourth of July. Hopefully, your grill will be chock full of Beyond Burgers and Sausage, as well as many other vegan certified foods. Again, I cannot tell you what to do, but would it not be nice to give cattle and pigs a break? Just asking.
There will no doubt be fireworks on this day as well. For me, those fireworks will be in the forms of left and right jabs, hooks and crosses, and spectacular knockouts. Indeed, boxing has always produced fireworks regardless of the date on the calendar, and, even if you are not an American, you can appreciate those fireworks. But the good ol USA deserves its day in the sun, so I am going to list my favorite boxing matches that produced fireworks. I am listing ten fights, no particular order. Keep in mind these are some of my favorite action fights, I am not suggesting that these are the bests fights. I tried to list fights that I plan to be watching on the Fourth of July, and not the same old hat that we always see. No Thrilla in Manila here.
1. Caveman Lee and John LoCicero- This fight took place on July 9th, 1981. A summer sizzler that never gets old.
2. Matthew Saad Muhammad and Marvin Johnson 2- This fight took place on April 22nd, 1979. Many people favor the first fight, and I do not dispute that it was not a better fight, I am just partial to this rematch. It certainly squelches the narrative that matches are typically lousy.
3. Greg Haugen and Vinny Paz- This fight took place on June 7th, 1987. One of my favorite lightweight fights of all time. Greg Haugen’s first title defense should have been a victory. Even if you do not agree with that statement, you will indeed enjoy this fight while enjoying your vegan BBQ feast.
4. Jose Napoles and Hedgemon Lewis 1- This fight took place on December 14th, 1971. I love this fight because it shows how special Napoles was. Lewis provided plenty of resistance and was very competitive throughout. A pure blockbuster.
5. Salvador Sanchez and Azumah Nelson- This fight took place on July 21st, 1982. It was as big a blockbuster as E.T., Poltergeist, and Rocky III combined. A bittersweet battle for me because it would be the last time Sanchez would compete. But it also introduced us to a new pugilistic star in Nelson.
6. Frank Fletcher and Clint Jackson- This fight took place on June 20th, 1982, and is one of my all-time favorites. Blistering action throughout. The Animal & The Sherriff.
7. Ray Mercer and Bert Cooper- This fight took place on August 5th, 1990. With all due respect to Louis, Walcott, Ali, Frazier, and the like, this is my favorite heavyweight fight ever. Nuff said.
8. Bobby Chacon and Bazooka Limon IV- This fight took place on December 11th, 1982. How can you have a list of fireworks fights and not have a fight with The School Boy on it? Easily in my top five fights of all-time.
9. Micky Ward and Arturo Gatti 1- This fight took place on May 18th, 2003. The most magnificent fireworks show of all-time. Those who saw it live remember precisely where they were when it happened.
10. Tyrone Trice and Kevin Pompey- This fight took place on January 14th, 1990. A forgotten classic. But not by me.
What fights would you choose for your fireworks celebration?
Stay tuned…
Happy Independence Day!
Anthony “Zute” George is the Author of Tough Man: The Greg Haugen Story, a new boxing book that covers the skilled champion from Auburn, Washington, as well as the scope of the times during his days of pugilism.
Purchase your copy from Amazon.
Purchase your copy from Amazon.

Purchase your copy from Barnes & Noble.