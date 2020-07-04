As the November election closes in, it is more imperative now than ever before for voters to understand the true costs a second Trump term imposes on the country. The last four years have undoubtedly been some of the most divisive and tumultuous in modern American history. Unless you’ve been under a rock or cannot see past the brim of your MAGA cap, it is obvious the nation is in the worst economic and social period it’s seen since the Great Depression and the Civil Rights Movement. With 39 million and counting on unemployment, nationwide protests against the abuse of power by authorities, and the continuous incline in COVID-19 cases one thing is clear – America cannot survive another four years of a Trump presidency. I know many of you are probably like me and Vice President Biden was not your first choice candidate, however, it is our duty to support him in the polls. Those of you who are debating on who you’ll cast your vote for, or those who have decided to abstain, I ask you to consider this: can we withstand a second term of a raging narcissist whose only concern is where his next hotel is going to be built, or do you want a man who is the embodiment of what a president should be? It is time to have a man in office that can bring back unity and hope. That man is Joe Biden.
This is no longer a Democrat versus Republican problem, but the last way for any salvaging of the United States as we know it. Since the President’s inauguration in January 2017 (yes, the ‘bigly’ one), here is what we have seen from our Commander in Chief: daily Twitter meltdowns full of hateful attacks on the press and anyone he deems a “loser,” constant members of his Administration leaving within a few months of taking their positions, multiple acts of corruption on the behalf of the President, foreign entities, and his staff, nepotism at its finest — if you want to debate me on this, please inform me of his children’s qualifications (I’ll wait…), and numerous other deviant acts where the only response was “FAKE NEWS!”
What we have not seen during this time period is leadership. In the Merriam Webster dictionary, leadership is defined as “the time when a person holds the position of leader with the power or ability to lead other people.” Take a second to really reflect on the last four years and ask yourself, when has there been a time where you were able to look up to President Trump and feel like he was going to lead us through various trials and tribulations? It couldn’t have been after Charlottesville, or after multiple mass shootings. Not after the Russian interference in our elections, or when they paid the Taliban bounties on our own soldiers. It wasn’t when Americans stood side by side in unity only to be tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets for his infamous photo-op. And definitely not during a pandemic where his lack of response cost taxpayers’ billions and countless loss of life. No, there has not been one second of this presidency where we have seen an ounce of care for the sanctity of our citizens’ or Constitution.
The first three words of the Constitution state “We the People.” Our Founding Fathers purposely did so as a constant reminder that in the United States of America it is the people who hold the greatest power. It is this time in the nation that these words should ring loudly across the country. In the last few months, we have seen our fellow Americans come together, fighting side by side, for what they believe in. Many times, the President and his Administration called these demonstrators thugs, rebels, ANTIFA, and numerous other names in an attempt to belittle and demean those who exercised their First Amendment rights. The word rebels were an interesting choice, however, because for anyone who sat through an American history course would know that is what our Founders were. They were men who had a vision of what this country would be without the British rule, and together they fought with everything they had to give us the country we call home. As an American, rebellion against authoritarian leadership is what we do best. It is ingrained in our country’s foundation and runs through our blood. It is what makes us different from every other country in the world.
That is why November 3rd will be one of the most important days in this country's history. It will determine if we will rise to the occasion and defend our democracy or will we allow a tyrant who sells us out on the homeland and overseas continue his reign. Conservative or liberal, we are in this fight together. The birth of this nation came through the hard work, determination, and spirit of those before us who brought this country out of the darkness to a bright light of freedom seen across the world. Do not let the men and women who died fighting for this country have done so in vain. It is time to come together as Americans and show the world who we really are – a country that will uphold the ideals our forefathers gave us many years ago who will always fight for justice no matter what the cost may be.