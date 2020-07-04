By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
It is the 4th of July and I’m sitting here trying to fend off feelings of hopelessness. On a holiday that is normally filled with cookouts, laughter, loved ones, and the kind of lazy summer vibe that just makes you feel glad to be alive, I’m instead sitting in my house to avoid COVID-19 and reflecting on how the hell we got here as a country. By “here” I mean the current state of divisiveness, animosity, and resentment between Americans. By saying Americans, I don’t mean to diminish the level of personalness of the problem. In fact, I have I seen so many families, friends, and couples turning on one another lately that it’s hard not to feel the weight of it.
I see people using social media for an anonymous and safe outlet to vent their pain and frustrations with like-minded people because they do not have a safe outlet to do so at home. I know, without naming anyone specifically, my own family has experienced heightened tensions and even some all-out altercations resulting from differences in opinion about the things that are happening in our country right now. But on a day that we’re supposed to be celebrating our country’s independence, is this heavy divisiveness indicative of failure? Maybe not…
As another RSR feature writer (Nikki Slusher) recently explained, our nation’s independence was born out of rebellion.1 Escaping authoritarian British rule was the reason for our nation’s birth and the reason we celebrate the 4th of July in the first place. Americans were the original underdogs of the British empire and they built this nation on the ideal of being free of tyranny. Furthermore, every war that we’ve been involved in, even the Civil War, was one that we learned and evolved from. So, is what is happening right now in our country a war, and if it is, are we winning or losing it?
While no official declaration has been made, I think Trump’s speech last night (from what excerpts I’ve seen of it) implied, unmistakably, that he believes we are at war and that his followers should be actively fighting “the left,” protestors, and BLM supporters. Even prior to exploiting as iconic a symbol of freedom and independence as the date of the July 4th is in American history, Trump’s propaganda machine has aligned the symbol of the American flag with the hate-filled rhetoric aimed at marginalized populations on numerous occasions. He has promoted using the utmost force against any that would speak out against him or the violence that is built into our institutions and the structural foundation of our country in the name of “freedom.” In so doing, he has prompted a rebellion not unlike the one that our nation, and the principles of liberty and justice for all, were founded on. The underdogs that are fighting for those same principles are now Black people, Native Americans, POC, the disability community, the LGBTQA+ community, and the entire combination of marginalized populations who have been excised from receiving the full benefits of being an American citizen. Colin Kaepernick tweeted today:
“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.”
This is more than Republicans Vs Democrats. Our nation is divided, not on politics, but between the oppressors and the victims of oppression. The fighters of tyranny are rebelling against structural oppression and the status quo that upholds it. So, in a sense, that is a uniquely beautiful thing and an amazing way to uphold the values our nation was founded on.
It is also worth adding that Trump’s tyranny is not representative of the Republican party’s agenda or platform and if it was, there wouldn’t be a group with the name “Republican Voters Against Trump.” While Trump has tried to tie his self-serving interests to the Republican party, many, many Republicans have taken issue with that. Many pro-lifers understand how hypocritical it is to say you are pro-life but anti-mask during a pandemic. Many active military and veterans have taken offense to his incredibly insensitive remarks regarding John McCain as well as his embarrassingly fanatic devotion to Putin amidst accusations of Russia putting bounties on American soldiers’ heads. Even evangelical leaders are beginning to speak up about Trump’s misuse of the Bible and his claim of Christianity to sell himself to the American public. That is why this war is not political, but ethical. There is a noticeably clear line between right and wrong here and you don’t have to be a democrat or a “leftist” to be on the “right” side of it. I do believe that love and goodness is a unifying power that has brought more of us against the common enemy – evil – than political orientation ever could.
While most of us are living in times that feel dark and ugly to us, we have to remember that it only feels that way because we’re finally confronting that ugliness head on. Retreating, letting evil silence us, not fighting back, will allow the victimization of the millions who are oppressed in this country every single day to continue, hidden in the shadows. We are better than that. America is better than that.
This is why July 4, 2020 is not a failure, but a historical moment where we fight for the liberty and justice that our country’s flag truly stands for.
1 https://ringsidereport.com/?p=89659Contact the Feature Writers