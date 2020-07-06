Many people who I meet have suffered abuse and trauma from their families of origin. The origins are sometimes because of substance abuse by a parent, or by a culture of abuse propagated by dysfunctional cultural values that diminish personal feelings, and attitudes that are healthy, in reality.
Mental health is not valued in this country. It is also not observed or valued in countries of deprivation, war, or poverty. Mere survival in times of disasters or war can lead to many types of extremely dysfunctional actions, reprehensible behavior and a devaluation of individual creation, intellectual development, and mental growth. I have read about women squelching the cries of a newborn to hide from Nazi soldiers. I was shocked when I saw films about Jews in extermination camps—who hurt one another just to grab that slice of bread. We can become like vicious animals when our lives and survival are threatened. It is unusual for someone to risk their own lives for someone else’s survival needs. This has been proven. It does happen, however, and those who do should be our leaders and who we model correct and beneficial governmental processes.
But what is happening now, is a nation that values their own personal wealth and “happiness” OVER the lives, wealth and happiness of everyone else. Our supposedly Christian nation has no Christian values and only values wealth—and as a part of wealth=>power. What causes these dysfunctions are values that lead to narcissistic behavior.
Some people have narcissistic personality disorder—but some merely have these characteristics. It is evident in the behavior of the people who deny that institutionalized racism exists, as well as those who believe only extreme capitalism is beneficial to America. The reality is this—We need opportunity for EVERYONE, in this country and not just for the white men who believe it is their right to come first.
In public school and universities—there should be funding to fundamentally change the racism culture, the narcissistic cultural values and the extreme love and admiration of becoming a billionaire who cheats its workers out of a fair wage and doesn’t invest in infrastructure for the benefit of our country’s most vulnerable.
We expect the Fire Fighters to put out flames in our precious homes. We want our streets and highways to be navigable. We expect banks to handle our money with integrity. We expect electricity a water to be safely available in our homes. Why can’t we fairly tax and charge businesses and billionaire’s their fair share when they use those services? It is not liberalism nor is it socialism to expect those changes.
To begin, we need to promote these values to our children. Just as “American Values” were taught to my mother as a child, and patriotism wasn’t about racism, but about true freedom and democracy, that needs to be part of a child’s inculcation as an American citizen—and the promotion of voting form early age must also be taught. Citizenship values, racial inclusiveness and, cultural inclusiveness and international understating in our schools is the primary way to bring about an American culture that is actually what so many of long for in this country.
To change the primary dysfunction of our nation, we must also address the underlying emotional and psychological damage these family dysfunctions bring to young students in our schools, we neglect our children with a lack of physiological and medical help they need to thrive. We must have a highly intellectual and emotionally functional school system in which to bring up young children to be emotionally and psychologically healthy citizens who can elect the same in government o have a logical, and intelligent government.
We have a movement of illogical, conspiracy theory media shedding more and more dysfunction in this nation. We need to step up and do the right thing. Hillary Clinton was absolutely right—Donald Trump has catered to a “Basket of deplorables.” However, WE, as a nation, have created and tolerated these deplorables and they need to be shouted out and down and their children need to be better educated. Period. Better FEED, period. And have their Health and psychological healthy addressed clearly. We need to eliminate abject poverty and provide opportunity and education for all who can take on those challenges freely. And those corporations, rich billionaires and international Multi-Corps who stand on top of the workers? They need to pay their fucking fair share.Contact the Feature Writers