Tony Award winning actor Nick Cordero died July 5, 2020, in Los Angeles, California, after over 90 days in the hospital from Coronavirus complications.
Cordero appeared on Broadway in productions of The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, the musical Bullets Over Broadway (for which he won the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical), A Bronx Tale, and Waitress.
Cordero also found success on television and feature films including QUEER AS FOLK (2000), BLUE BLOODS (2010), LAW AND ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999), DON JUAN (2011), A STAND UP GUY (2016), GOING IN STYLE (2017), and MOB TOWN (2019).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Nick Cordero's family in their time of grief.