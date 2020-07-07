Undefeated lightweight prospect Eric Puente returns to the ring when he takes on Diego Elizondo in a four-round lightweight bout at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
The 20 year-old Puente, who is managed by Split-T Management is 2-0, and he will be making his 1st appearance since his unanimous decision over Alejandro Lopez Huerta on March 23, 2019 in Costa Mesa, California.
Puente, of Vista, California was a 2016 National Youth Open Champion, and was a member of Team USA. Puente was a favorite to be a member of the 2020 United States Olympic Team.
Elizondo of Carson City, Nevada is 2-1-2.
At Monday’s weigh-in, Puente was 135 lbs. Elizondo was 135.9.