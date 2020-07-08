Oscar winning film composer Ennio Morricone, died July 6, 2020, in Rome, Italy. He was 91.
Morricone was an Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor and trumpet player who wrote music in a wide range if genres. Morricone wrote over 400 scores for film and television. His score for THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966), is considered one of the most influential soundtracks in history.
His filmography includes A FISTFUL OF DOLLARS (1964), CINEMA PARADISO (1988), THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS (1966), EXORCIST II (1977), THE THING (1982), ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984),MARCO POLO (1982), THE MISSION (1986), THE UNTOUCHABLES (1987), FRANTIC (1988), STATE OF GRACE (1990), HAMLET (1990), WOLF (1994), LOVE AFFAIR (1994), LOLITA (1997), MEMORIES OF ANNE FRANK (2009), MISSION TO MARS (2000), BUGSY (1991), DISCLOSURE (1994), IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993), BULWORTH (1998), RIPLEY’S GAME (2002), and THE HATEFUL EIGHT (2015).Morricone won the Oscar for
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score for THE HATEFUL EIGHT.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ennio Morricone's family in their time of grief.