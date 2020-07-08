World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is at the very top of his sport at the moment. After his victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in February, there is a strong argument to be made to suggest the British boxer is the number one in his division.
The heavyweight, who is unbeaten since turning professional. is not one to dodge a challenge, so could we see him compete in MMA before his career is over? It cannot be ruled out.
Fury, the holder of the WBC crown, is in a strong position right now to challenge for all four belts in the heavyweight division. The WBA, IBF, and WBO titles are held by Anthony Joshua. A clash between the two Brits has been tipped to take place in 2021. Given how lucrative and exciting a Fury-Joshua bout is for boxing fans, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, it already talking about the two men fighting.
Before this mega clash though, Fury may have to face Wilder once again. The American is owed a rematch, a clause he had in his contract with the Gypsy King earlier this year. Fury is 2/7 in the boxing betting to repeat the result if a trilogy does take place.
Fury is bidding to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. If he does achieve that goal, will there be anything left for him to prove in the sport? That will be down to the British boxer to decide, of course.
Rumors of Talks with Dana White in the Past
Fury raised eyebrows in 2019 when he revealed he would be interested in fighting in the UFC octagon. Rumours circulated that the boxer had already discussed his future with Dana White.
Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou have already been mentioned as potential opponents. Although that may be jumping the gun slightly, it looks as though there will be no shortage of options for him.
Many fighters have made the switch from MMA to boxer but not many go the opposite way. Conor McGregor is the most high-profile to try his hand in boxing. He took part in what was billed ‘The Biggest in Combat Sports History’ when he fought Floyd Mayweather, JR. in 2017. The Notorious lost that fight but earned a lot of respect for the challenge he put up to Money.
Fury Has Been Featured in the WWE
MMA will not be Fury’s first venture outside of boxing so far in his career. In 2019, he participated in the World Wrestling Entertainment, facing Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although WWE is scripted, Fury’s success with the wrestling brand should not be underestimated. It proves he is not a one-trick pony.
WWE owner Vince McMahon wanted to sign Fury up to a longer contract, however, the 31-year-old opted for a return to boxing, with a second showdown with Wilder on the horizon. With an impressive work ethic and never say die attitude, there is a real chance Fury could be a real success in MMA before he retires from professional sport.