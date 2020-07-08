A probate process in the U.S. typically lasts nine to 24 months. It can take up even more time as every probate is different, and it depends on many factors, such as:
• State laws
• The size of the estate
• Tax issues
• Debts of the decedent
• The number of heirs
The path from filing a petition for probate to the distribution of assets is a long and complicated one. With bills stacking up, you may be thinking how convenient it would be if you could bypass the whole process and get the funds now. Here’s some great news—with the help of Inheritance Advanced, you can do that!
Get an inheritance advance in three days!
If you’re stuck in an inheritance process, we’re here to help. We can advance up to $500,000 of your share of the estate in only a few days. There’s no need to wait for two years or longer to get what’s rightfully yours. You’ll have money in your pocket in three to five days.
The best thing about getting an inheritance advance is that it is not a loan—you don’t have to go through the traditional credit assessment process to get money. As a matter of fact, we’re not interested in your credit score at all. The inheritance funds are yours—we just provide you with access to them faster.
Fast and easy application process
If you’re worried about getting stuck in paperwork, you shouldn’t be. Once you contact us, one of Inheritance Advanced’s friendly and knowledgeable funding executives will provide you with a consultation on the process free of charge. They’ll explain everything patiently and answer all your questions.
We’ll review your petition for probate and go over the information about the inheritance. Once we take a look at your share and determine there are enough assets there to fund your advance, you’re almost done. What’s left to do is complete the agreement and wire you the money.
You can transfer any necessary forms and documents electronically, as well as e-sign them, which will make the process even faster. Why wait for endless months, when you can get your money now?
Inheritance Advanced is paid off directly from the estate
Once you get access to a portion of your inheritance, you never have to worry about paying us back. We wait out the probate period, and when it’s over and the funds are finally distributed to the heirs, your advance is paid back directly from your share of the estate.
Another important thing to note is that no matter how long the probate takes, you won’t incur any extra fees—we quote you a set fee up front, and that’s all you’ll ever have to pay us for the service. If you have questions and would like more information, please call us at (866) 210-8377 or visit www.InheritanceAdvanced.com.