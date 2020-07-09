DeSean Jackson, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles is only 33, so we can’t brush off his recent, blatantly anti-Semitic Instagram rant to senility or even CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Regardless, the wiring in his head is obviously short circuited or simply incomplete. Sometime on Monday, the 3-time Pro Bowler posted a message on the world famous app, which he claims was solely for the purpose of uplifting and educating the community. That’s fine on its surface, so to say, however his choice of quotes and those he chose to make the face of his stance happened to be Adolf Hitler.
The verbiage, as it turns out was never uttered at any time by one of the worst people ever to exist in the history of our planet, yet it was still beyond vapid to think that most would take the post as words of wisdom as opposed to clear hatred. In doing so and as expected, much of the sports world is abuzz with the post and ideas on how to perhaps best discipline Jackson. It turns out that both the owner as well as general manager of the Eagles are Jewish.
Bad move, but not to be outdone, he also mentioned his admiration for Louis Farrakhan. Back in the 80’s, it was famous rapper Ice-T who released an album entitled “Free Speech….Just Watch What You Say”. This goes beyond watching what one should say, especially in a public forum such as Instagram, yet pairing an individual who is responsible for the murder of at least six million Jews as well as millions of others who got in the way alongside a man who has long been categorized as a hate preacher is a bit more than a forgivable faux pas. I’m all for free speech, as horrible as that may sound, even for those who openly deny the Holocaust, as Farrakhan has done on several occasions.
We can rightly disagree with what is said but respect the right to say it. At the same time, there are still some, yet not many left who can refute the minister’s claims that one of the worst demagogue periods in human history didn’t take place. I have relatives whom I never got to meet because of the actions taken by the Nazi movement, which Farrakhan has called a myth. This is also a man who has long been associated with the order to kill Malcolm X in 1965 after the breakaway minister and activist was ready to expose the hypocrisy of the Nation of Islam. For further verification on this claim, hop onto YouTube, perhaps and take a look at the interview from the early 2000’s which legendary news journalist Mike Wallace conducted with Louis Farrakhan and the surviving members of Malcom X’s family. Lies with a smile.
Naturally, it didn’t take long for DeSean Jackson to take back to social media and issue and apology, much of which sounded like his hand was forced to do so rather anything from within the chest cavity. There’s really no way he can claim ignorance on the subject. The man grew up in Los Angeles in highly liberal California and then went to Cal-Berkeley for his collegiate football years. This is a university which makes the news more often than not for rioting and burning when an individual they don’t like is scheduled to speak on their campus. This isn’t the clueless student in North Korea who professes his love for Josef Stalin as he chooses a topic for a historical report. Jackson should know better and if he’s an anti-Semite, then maybe he should look for work elsewhere, as should the handful of people who have supported his views.
Lastly and with a comedic twist, I have finally thrown in the towel. For hundreds of years, it's been widely speculated by so many atavistic minds that Jews run the world economy. Although the year of me finally throwing up my hands is a blur, I do know that I've had to give up on waiting for my cut from the Elders of Zion, or however they're known. Apologies are also due to close friends with whom I promised a slice of the pie.