There was a lot at stake for this heavyweight fight, and the veteran Carlos Takam seized the day with a unanimous decision victory over Jerry Forrest. Scorecards read 96-94, 98-92, and 97-93 for Takam. Ringside Report scored the fight 98-94 for Carlos Takam. Takam was the busier fighter throughout and fought his fight for most of the bout. Carlos Takam was seen as a gatekeeper of sorts, he did just enough to keep Jerry on the outside looking in.
Neither fighter appeared to be seriously hurt in the fight. Takam was pawing at his face for most of the fight, as a cut around his face appeared to be distracting him. But Jerry did not really start Slugging until round eight, by then it was too late. Carlos is a heavyweight who has been in there with the best of them. He is too experienced to try and come from behind against. Takam improves to 39-5-1, 28 KO’s, while Forrest falls to 26-4, 20 KO’s. The victory should put Takam in a position for a bigger fight next. He called out Oscar Rivas after the fight. He was originally scheduled to fight Rivas, but an injury put that fight on ice for now.
Undercard
Cesar Juarez Vs Carlos Castro:
In this junior featherweight fight, the undefeated Castro shined against the trial-horse Juarez, who could not answer the bell for the fifth round. Carlos bludgeoned the veteran with an eclectic offensive arsenal. It was perfect matchmaking, as Juarez was the perfect guy for Castro to showcase his various skills, but at the same time, Juarez is still considered a step up and a dangerous fighter. Castro appears to be the real deal, he can be first and is a solid counter puncher, and he can also fight backing up. He will have to prove himself against the best fighters at 122 pounds before we can anoint him a star, but we should all feel lucky that we get to see it play out. Castro is now 26-0, 11 KO’s, while Juarez falls to 25-9, 19 KO’s.
Joshua Orta Vs Joshafat Ortiz:
In this battle of undefeated junior lightweights Ortiz edged out Orta with a majority decision. Scorecards read 57-57, 58-56, 58-56. The action picked up in round five, and again in round six. Orta got the better of these exchanges, but it was not enough for Orta to secure a decision. Ortiz improves to 8-0, 4 KO’s while Orta falls to 6-1, 2 KO’s.
Fred Wilson Vs Donte Stubbs:
In this middleweight bout, Donte Stubbs won a unanimous decision over the undefeated Wilson. Scores read 58-54, 58-53, 58-53. Wilson was knocked down in rounds three and five, and also lost a point for holding in round four. Stubbs improves to 7-1, 2 KO’s, while Wilson falls to 6-1-2, 2 KO’s. Stubbs lost his fight last week in The Bubble and was elated to come right back and secure a victory.Contact the management team