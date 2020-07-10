By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
Often when arguing a case for progressive change in favor of a specific minority, especially the disability community, you will hear the term “quality of life.” Without using any sort of textbook definition, I take quality of life to mean the level of happiness and personal satisfaction one has in their daily living situation. Policy outcomes that are based on quality of life decisions are, therefore, extremely subjective since what brings a person fulfillment and satisfaction varies considerably across the spectrum of human existence. For example, as a wheelchair user who has never had the experience of walking/being ambulatory in the first place, that inability has much less impact on my quality of life than say, places of public accommodation having universal design elements, like ramps or elevators, so that I can easily navigate them. In other words, while being non-ambulatory may seem tragic to someone who is used to having the ability to walk and can’t imagine life using a wheelchair, the real tragedies for someone who just functions a little differently are the societal attitudes that result in a lack of access and inclusivity for those whose existence does not fit into the majority’s ideal of “normalcy.” Put that into context with what is happening in the United States right now with COVID-19 and you can really see the dangerous and tragic results of misusing “quality of life” as if it were an objective measure on which to base life or death decisions.
When COVID-19 cases started rapidly rising in the U.S., way back when this now normalized horror story still felt new, I remember the mounting terror I felt as a member of the disability community. From the news about how Italy’s hospitals were overwhelmed and their doctors were having to make decisions about which lives were more worthy of saving, it’s no wonder that disabled people, who are already well aware of how the general public misinterprets their quality of life, would be scared that their lives would be the first to be excluded from life-saving treatment. Disability advocacy groups everywhere were begging for reassurance that they would not be denied COVID-19 treatment based on biased assumptions about their quality of life and would instead be treated on an unbiased, first-come first-serve basis. While the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did release a statement in March 1st to remind medical entities of the unlawfulness of discrimination in medical practice by using quality of life assessments based on the presence of disabilities, it was predictably ineffective in stopping this form of discrimination that permeates every aspect of the lives of disabled people. In the case of a pandemic where a shortage of resources already made treatment for it ultra-competitive, there was no doubt in any long-term disabled person’s mind that discrimination based on quality of life assumptions were bound to happen. We were correct.
A Twitter thread by disabled gamer and Twitch online influencer, Stephen Spohn, laid out, in heart-wrenching detail, how the gross miscalculation of a disabled person’s quality of life, especially in the current times, can lead to a case of murder-by-hospital. The victim in this case, Michael Hickson, was a quadriplegic Black man with a brain injury whose treating physician was recorded telling Mr. Hickson’s wife (in no uncertain terms) that because Mr. Hickson was disabled prior to contracting COVID-19, he had no quality of life to begin with and therefore, was not worth the resources required to treat him. Mind you, these resources included the basic food and hydration that Mr. Hickson received through a PEG (feeding) tube, which meant that he was not only not treated for the pneumonia he had developed from COVID-19, but was essentially starved and dehydrated for 6 days prior to his death. Not only did the deprivation of nutrition and hydration eliminate his chances of COVID-19 recovery, his wife claims that before they cut off his nutritional supplements he was breathing on his own, stable, and responsive. His death, therefore, was more likely the result of the hospital and acting physician’s decision to deprive him of basic sustenance than it was the effects of the virus.
Mr. Spohn, like Mr. Hickson and I, has a disability that makes his every-day means of existence seem foreign and, perhaps, unpleasant to the average abled person, even though that perception is mostly based on fear of the unknown. He compares his situation to that of Mr. Hickson’s recounting how in the recording Hickson’s physician says, “he will have lines and tubes coming out of his body…that isn’t a quality-of-life.” Spohn’s response: “I have tubes coming out of my body. I happen to like my life. Without those tubes I’d be dead. Our definition of quality is vastly different.”
If you really think about it, the typical reasons for thinking that someone who lives life differently than the average person must be miserable are really quite shallow. Using a wheelchair, eating through a tube, breathing through the use of a machine, does not indicate inability to love, to laugh, to have purpose, or to appreciate life. In fact, I’d be willing to bet than some people who have disabilities value their lives more, and find more meaning in their lives, than those without disabilities. There was absolutely no good reason for thinking that Mr. Hickson did not have a quality of life that was worth living for. His wife even described progress in his cognitive functioning after the cardiac arrest incident that caused his quadriplegia saying in her interview with The Texan2, “He regained his personality, had memories of past events, loved to do math calculations, and answer trivia questions.” Mr. Hickson was only 46 years old and left behind, not only his wife, but five children.
From their ability to get a job to a healthcare system that prefers placing most people in institutionalized, nursing facilities over providing long term support services in their own homes, it’s obvious that stereotypes about the quality of the lives of people who live life differently heavily influence what opportunities are available to them and the level of dignity to which they are treated. In this moment of history, however, these judgements are more and more frequently resulting in even more abhorrent life or death decisions. It is important to clarify, however, that when I say life or death decisions, I’m no longer just referring to medical decisions but the decisions of everyday Americans.
We are at a crossroads right now in our country where everyone’s decisions have immense influence over the outcomes of other people’s lives. It’s not just doctors deciding if someone’s quality of life is “good enough” that their life is worth saving, it’s you, your neighbors, your family, and friends’ decisions that are sealing the fates of people just like Mr. Spohn, Mr. Hickson, and I. While Bill Maher thought it big of him to encourage millennials to go out shopping and storm the beaches for the sake of conserving their freedom and happiness, he apparently underestimated how millions of Americans who have disabilities or underlying health conditions that are put at risk due to recklessly inconsiderate behavior, value their lives and want their happiness and freedom back too, and not just senior citizens.
“Millennials should say to the vulnerable, ‘We love you and we’ll help protect you, but this is our time. You had yours. This is our time to set up our lives, make our mark in the world, get our careers going. I got people to do and things to see and fun to have.”
Without explicitly saying it, Maher basically made light of suggesting that millennials should tell me, “Sorry but my life has more value than yours because I’m young, healthy, in my prime, and need to get laid and you’re disabled and don’t have much to live for anyway.” The thing is, I’m at extremely high risk of complications and death if I were to contract COVID-19, yes, but I really love my life and have so much to live for, including a daughter who depends on me, a husband who loves me, and life goals and a purpose that drive me to fight for a world that is more just and more inclusive of all people. (Oh, and I can have and enjoy sex just as much as the next abled person too.)
Point is, if people that are disabled hated life so much, do you think they would be fighting so hard to preserve it? Also, I have not “had my time” yet because I have not yet fulfilled my purpose in life. My time is just beginning as it is for many people who discover what gives their lives meaning and purpose later on in life when they’ve had time to experience what drives them and ignites their passion. Even Ady Barkan, a renown author and disability activist who has experienced a great amount of loss of ability and trauma from acquiring ALS describes, “how he turned the initial shock and panic from his diagnosis into a renewed commitment to social justice—not despite his disability but because of it.” Even though I found his NowThis, Biden endorsement ad a little heavy on the “disability is tragedy” side (and perhaps even a tiny bit ableist), I liked how he explained that his respect for Biden comes from his mutual ability to “turn loss into purpose.” In other words, even the struggles and hardships surrounding having a disability and in life in general, do not necessarily diminish one’s appreciation of life and what it has to offer, but increases it and the passion to make it better and more just for everyone.
So yeah, I’m not a fan of Bill Maher or any of the right-wing nut jobs, including 45 himself, that are encouraging general behavior that treats others’ lives as disposable. But the thing people really need to understand is that while politicians and celebrities have a ton of influence over our ideas and should be held accountable for what they promote, it’s ultimately our own individual responsibility to recognize that everyone’s happiness does not look the same as ours and that we should value their lives as being as high quality as we value our own. We must give our own decisions to wear or not wear a mask; to safely pick up beer from the liquor store or go to the bar; to allow, or not allow, our kid to go to that big party; or even the decision to send, or not send, our children back to school the same weight that we would give those decisions if we were risking our own husband’s, wife’s, child’s, or other loved ones lives by making that decision.
In closing, I hope everyone who has read this has reflected on how precious life is to them and what they would give to know that they, or someone they loved, could live every moment of it fully, without being stolen or cut short. I hope they understand that due to the insidious spread of this virus their choices have tremendous power over that ability for many others. Finally, I hope that, despite a growing culture of putting oneself above everyone else, we all can still recognize the deeper satisfaction that comes from the love and support of one another.
The quality of all of our lives is maximized when we love and lift each other up.
1https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/03/28/ocr-issues-bulletin-on-civil-rights-laws-and-hipaa-flexibilities-that-apply-during-the-covid-19-emergency.html
2 https://thetexan.news/austin-hospital-withheld-treatment-from-disabled-man-who-contracted-coronavirus/Contact the Feature Writers