There are good times for immaturity. Some of those times are around comic relief. Relaxing to mindless sit com or toilet humor programming, and then reciting it in a lightened mood situation. There are those times where immaturity correlates to experience, and in some cases, the ineptitude of that experience allows for a little slack in competence.
There are those members of the work force who lack the maturity to perform their tasks as required, not even brushing the situation of a bad choice with little experience in a given situation. Naturally, there are also your attributes of immaturity in being able to handle situations psychologically. In most cases, that is your average toddler who does not get there way and throws a tantrum.
Then you have the immature who go their whole life never graduating past that toddler tantrum stage, has complete ineptitude in everything they do and really is unfit to perform the expected tasks of their professional role. I do not want to name names in this example, so we will call that person Donald T. Okay, maybe that example had no escape of hiding the identity of the described person, but when it is common knowledge, there will be no place to hide…not even a bunker.
The history of Cheeto Man has been outlined by so many. From being from a family who had money, the constant ability to have things handed to him in lieu of building his own legacy should have a been a huge sign that something was missing from an ability to lead. Forget the failed business ventures. Forget the lack of ability to lead a country through a pandemic and the results of death and the unemployment effect on the economy. Forget the criminal background on his alleged ties with Russia. All of those are just examples of his inability to be in the role he is in. Just the ever-growing bunker of shame illustrating how unfit he is.
Early in Bunker Boy’s presidency, after a relatively decent time of mourning and ignoring in a state of denial that this could happen, I became annoyed surfing through social media and seeing his Cheeto glow all over my feed. His ramblings on social media were Napoleonic in nature. A thumb of his nose at whoever his 280-character message was towards. I metaphorical “na na na boo boo” each time. I was so wrapped up in the annoyance of it, it was not until some of the public name calling towards North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and his weight that I had to take a step back and ask what was going on.
Public statements from leaders, no matter how powerful, how remedial or whether I agreed or disagreed with the point, were voiced in a tone that gave a leadership perception. They were relatively elegantly put with the focus of the big picture around whatever topic they were speaking on. There were some exceptions and gaffs of course, but the perception was that of someone with an educated background saying something educated on the topic at hand. Even negative commenting towards a foe was calculated to be around a point.
Like anyone with an ego, the narcissism and arrogance become displayed at higher volumes. The immaturity has grown to epic proportions. It has shown direct correlation to that of Hitler with the spread of what can only be described at propaganda for his own agenda, where he controls the message. The incoherent public display of Comrade Trump’s rants on social media became a platform for him to play victim. It became the never-ending ability for him to blame anyone but himself for the failures this country has had since he was elected, dodging all possible accountability to himself. It became his way of generating statements he may have believed to be true in his dementia ridden brain but were able to be publicly fact checked and learned to be false statements. And like that 3-year-old little turd you see throwing a fit when playing with others because they did not get their way, they resort to the most immature tactics known to the civilized world: name calling. Cheeto man has a nickname for all his foes, person or not. All the so-called hoaxes that have hit our country since he has taken office are made up by the “Lamestream Media,” or the “National Democratic Corporation.” His main opponent for this upcoming election is “Sleepy Joe” Biden. The “radical left” is going to destroy this country. He cries these things over and over.
Here is the main problem. Every idiot, every addict has a corruptor or enabler. In this case it is his ignorant supporters. They take these statements as gospel and many still would enter Deadly Donny into sainthood. We have seen some grow some IQ points and bail on supporting him. But the main divider between supporting this man is the basic principle of whether someone is lazy or stupid.
In many cases, the answer is both. In other cases, it becomes the ignorance of not being able to be a free thinker. There are no absolutes in life other than death and taxes, so to tune into one news source for all your information, you are doing yourself a disservice from figuring out what the truth is and you are doing our country a disservice because that type of ignorance is what led us down this hellish path to begin with.
The mainstream media is run by big money. There are agenda’s there, and they slant the messages released based on that. I do not care if we are talking MSNBC from the left or Fox News on the right in this instance. One must realize from a factual perspective that you can take the same story from both channels and the truth is somewhere typically in the middle. That is where the cognitive ability to think comes in handy. I have a liberal bias, no argument. There are times I watch MSNBC and do not 100% agree with their spin on something, be it a host or a guest all the same. Fundamentally, the principles of the effects of the events they report I will more likely believe in, but blindly accepting as gospel is something I cannot do.
I do keep up with Fox News personalities to see their takes on events. There are some views I can accept and understand another point of view. However, as a free thinker, the majority of what is reported from that outlet is so radical and wreaks of paranoid offensive propaganda towards anyone not inline with whatever view they are exhibiting. It is fun to watch some of those personalities eat crow at times when they have to change their view on something- most recently notable with Sean Hannity urging people to wear masks to try and stop the spread of COVID after his consistent downplay of the virus and agreement with Bunker Boy that it was a hoax. Ironically, a more liberal source in the Washington Post ran a study that illustrates the mis information and downplay of COVID from right wing media sources like Fox News’ Sean Hannity has a correlation to the increased spread of the virus.
The most unfortunate part of all this comes from a discussion I had with a family member recently. They had this concern, albeit accurate, that you really do not know who to trust right now. More specifically because it is an election year. There is an agenda to drive votes to themselves. As it pertains to COVID, that part is simple, this person works in healthcare. The virus is real, hospitals in this major healthcare system in the Chicagoland area are operating at half capacity. Hospitals are not going to throw away money like that if the virus was no more dangerous than the flu. That is common sense, which some seem to lack.
But I have mentioned I am from a family that has blue ties. When you live in Chicago, you are relatively numb to the violence that is constantly broadcast over the local and national news. When you are from the area, you know the areas of these heavy violence totals are taking place. You know the dangers of those areas. You deal more with local police officers making the news for being killed than you do for white cops brutalizing or killing black people. You also have a significantly diverse force in Chicago. Knowing what the right solution for some back on the home front is not as easy as we all have from a national perspective with regards to defund the police. For many where I am from, it’s more of a call for police reform, but not an elimination of police in Chicago. Local communities police departments do not deal with what the City of Chicago Police must daily. That is not to say their job is less dangerous than CPD, but the frequency of calls and violent areas are more spread out. The media clash when you know each platforms agenda gets the thinkers thinking. It has the question for major events and potential needle moving changes of who benefits and why? How does this affect our county/state/city/town? How does this affect my family and me? How does this affect our financial stability?
All logical questions and though maybe a little more mentally exhausting, helps draw your own conclusions to what the best understanding of what has happened and what should happen based on that. There is a good chance when we talk about police reform and Black Lives Matter, it is the quieter one’s who want to evaluate those topics. The blatantly loud ones against BLM are your obvious racists we see painting over BLM on streets and displayed all over social media.
Then there are people like me, right, wrong, or indifferent, who wants to understand as much as they can, ponder out loud (via an article) and try and search for the best answer for the country. While I know what may be best for me in situations, I must evaluate if that is also the best solution to move forward. Higher taxes are not good for me. But if it helps us progress forward as a nation and make this a better place for my growing children, I am all for it. Some people are Republicans and are openly voting for Biden in November because they realize it is the best move for the country.
Then there are those ignorant people who are both lazy and stupid that only care about themselves and playing into the paranoid conservative agenda. They are so closed minded that they care about denying the freedoms others should have as a natural right. The LBGTQ community or members of non-Christian based religions offend these idiots just by existing and deny their representation as American citizens. Hate for the left or African Americans just because their Racist in Chief calls them radicals or thugs.
They missed the simple concept that hands and feet are all alike. They choose to place their better days behind them or in the future to fight the unnecessary and ridiculous battles plaguing our country. Everyday things change, but basically, they stay the same if we continue to allow for that ignorance. I do not think Joe Biden is a miracle man. I do not believe 4 years can even begin to fix this country, eight may even be a stretch. But I do believe it's the equivalent in taking the car out of reverse and driving forward to make progress. In an effort to maybe have just one person see we would not be "Keeping America Great" if Comrade Trump is re-elected, that American is in dire need of help for fixing, and they can do just a little more thinking and see they should punch their vote for Biden in November, then we have made one person smarter and we have made the country just a little bit better.