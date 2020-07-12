As the title suggests, I am a Canadian who’s looking at what’s happening to the United States from the outside. Everyone knows that we are only divided by the borders between our countries, but the difference in styles of leadership is as far apart as you can get.
I said to an online friend recently, that it feels like we are all living in a psychedelic never-ending nightmare, but the undeniable truth is that it is really happening. I watch day by day with horror as I see the man who is supposed to be your President and Commander -In- Chief, as he literally tears your country apart more each day, and it seems to this outsider that he actually takes delight in turning his citizens against each other.
If I didn’t know better, I would think that he is trying to either start a new civil war within your country between people of different ethnicities within the US; or get everything so stirred up, that it will be to the point of starting a war with another country.
All so that he can use it as an excuse to stay in office; that in his mind, even if he won’t admit it out loud, that he knows that this is the only way he can keep the office he is currently in.
You have to understand that I am not being horrible in saying this, because I love the USA; I have since I was a little girl, it has always been a magical place to me. In my case, it was because my mother’s best friend married an American, and our families were very close growing up.
My mom and her best friend stayed as close as possible while living in two different countries; I remember every Christmas Eve, when we were allowed to open one gift, without any of us thinking about it, the decision was always the gifts that she had sent us; imagine, a gift from the States, it was just so exciting, something from a different country.
Now as an adult, yes, I still love the US, it has always been my favorite vacation destination, and my last one was to Florida. Now, though, even if the cases of Coronavirus were under control, I have to admit that I would be afraid to visit.
The main reason is because of how Trump has been using his position to openly discriminate against anyone who doesn’t fit his ideals as the perfect American citizen, to make it almost seem right to do so; and dividing your country by racial lines.
Thanks to his behavior, people who may have felt this way, but would never have acted on it before, now feel fully justified in treating some Americans like they are second class citizens; especially Americans who are black and other people of color like they don’t matter as much as white Americans.
This is definitely not true, well not to any sensible and sane human being, but Trump and his supporters/voting base now seem to act with impunity for their actions.
Instead of trying to draw the country together during this time, like any responsible and reasonable president would; he is using divisiveness to tear the country even further apart, as long as it gives him the results that he wants, which at this point, is his grasping attempt to stay president.
His refusal to acknowledge that the country is being devastated by Covid-19, and insisting that the US has one of the lowest, if not the lowest, rate of mortality for this disease is so dangerous.
This unrealistic attitude is giving some people the false belief that everything is alright; that they don’t have anything to worry about, that life is back to normal; this line of thought is not only dangerous, but almost criminal.
How many people have become sick, died or have even infected countless others through this mistaken belief? Insisting that the case numbers are only so high because of the higher numbers of tests is just unreal, whether you test or not, you will still have the same number of cases.
They will be just not be diagnosed, and more people will be at risk, because those who have Covid-19 would not be staying home, and therefore they would be unknowingly placing others at risk of being infected.
Sitting here in Canada, and watching as the amazing USA is torn apart because of the blind focus of the man who is supposed to be leading the country is heartbreaking.
People might wonder why I care so much? The reason is not only do I love the US, but ultimately, living in the country that is supposed to the US’s closest ally, what happens in the US does affect us, and as a whole, the entire world.
The US is considered to be the leader of the free world, and up until January 2017, that was definitely true; but right now, the country is trying so desperately to keep itself from imploding because of everything that is currently happening, in part thanks to the inaction of the Trump administration.
I never thought that I would see the day that the US and its citizens would be barred from going to other countries, which is happening right now because of the lack of control they have over the Coronavirus, and it’s devastating effects on the country.
As of the last update from Worldometer at July 10, 2020, 16:49 GMT, the USA stands at total number of Coronavirus Cases: 3,247,927 (as of this article). That includes the total number of US deaths from Covid: 136,136 (as of this article); and unfortunately, the numbers keep rising by the minute, not just the hour or day; and the recovered number of patients: 1,437,762 (as of this article).
This does not even include whatever permanent disabilities or physical ailments that may be part of the lives of those who have recovered from a serious bout of the disease; sadly, they just don’t know yet what will be the final result of the virus on those who were seriously affected by the virus, who survived, but what their lives will be like from this point forward.
This can be laid directly at the feet of Donald J. Trump, and all of his advisers in the administration. Somehow, it has become more about money and power to these people, than the health and welfare of all the American citizens that they had vowed to care for and protect.
I know it’s not possible to do so, but I wish I could wave a magic wand, and make everything better for the US, so that all the pain and suffering every one of you are going through right now could just disappear.
As I said at the beginning, if we here in Canada are seeing things this way, I can only imagine what the rest of the world is feeling as they see what has happened to the USA, the land of the free and the home of the brave.
These are the well known words of Francis Scott Key. He wrote those words in 1814 and, ever since 1931, they have been sung as the national anthem of the United States.
My main wish for the US is that your country can come back to the glory it so richly deserves once again; and that in November of this year, that you will make the best decision to help your country do so.
Well, signing off from here in Canada, wishing all of my American friends the best, and much love.Contact the Feature Writers