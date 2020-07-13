Kelly Preston, the beloved actress who starred in such movies as Jerry Maguire, Jack Frost and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in Gotti, has died. She was 57.
Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her rep told People.
“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the rep added. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”
Travolta also posted on Instagram: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”
Ringside Report extends our deepest condolences to the Travolta Family in their time of grief.