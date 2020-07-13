Actress Kelly Preston, who appeared in such films as JERRY MAGUIRE (1996) and TWINS (1988), died July 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas, after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old. Preston was the beloved wife of John Travolta for 27 years.
Preston was born on October 13, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. As a child she lived in Australia where she was discovered at age 16 by a fashion photographer, who helped get her work in commercials.
Career highlights for Preston include HAWAII FIVE-O (1968), QUINCY M.E. (1976), THE RENEGADES (1983), CHIPS (1977), CHRISTINE (1983), FOR LOVE AND HONOR (1983), MISCHIEF (1985), SPACE CAMP (1986), RUN (1991), ONLY YOU (1992), WAITING TO EXHALE (1995), FROM DUSK TILL DAWN (1996), ADDICTED TO LOVE (1997), HOLY MAN (1998), JACK FROST (1998), FOR LOVE OF THE GAME (1999), BATTLEFIELD EARTH (2000), VIEW FROM THE TOP (2003), WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003), THE CAT IN THE HAT (2003), EULOGY (2004), SKY HIGH (2005), MEDIUM (2005), THE TENTH CIRCLE (2008), OLD DOGS (2009), THE LAST SONG (2010), CSI:CYBER (2015) and GOTTI (2018). Preston also appeared in the video for Maroon 5’s hit She Will Be Loved.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Kelly Preston’s family during their time of grief.